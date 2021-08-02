Things We Saw Today: The Internet Loves Eddie Brock and Venom’s Love

There is no greater love than the one between a man and his symbiote. In a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and Venom are fighting with each other about whether or not Venom can eat people. According to Eddie, when Venom is living in his body, he has to follow his rules. But then again, it’s Venom, so the chances of that happening are slim to none.

For the most part though, Venom is trying to do right by Eddie, but Eddie isn’t holding up his end of the bargain, which was, after the first Venom movie, that Venom could eat the bad guys. This trailer explores their dynamic, their need for couples counseling (according to Dan), and the very clear love and affection Eddie and Venom have for each other.

Twitter shared the love of Eddie Brock and Venom from the trailer.

can anyone blame venom for having a crush on eddie??? pic.twitter.com/vnfi6anB9i — k (@myvillaneve) August 2, 2021

I don’t trust people that don’t like #Venom and Eddie’s dynamic. I love their relationship, it’s hilarious, and healthy, and sweet in a deliciously twisted way. #VenomLetThereBeCarnage #Carnagepic.twitter.com/Qv7DZbomMt — Variant T-0312 in the Multiverse of Kang (@TeresaFortesLuz) August 2, 2021

dan saying “these two need some serious COUPLE’S counseling” about eddie and venom…………… I LOVE IT HERE❗ pic.twitter.com/9Zp7EDQUVT — d ☂︎ (@SAMBUCKY616) August 2, 2021

i just think that eddie should let venom eat whoever it wants — ًnastasia ✡︎ & ishtar. (@M4RCSPECTOR) August 2, 2021

I can’t wait to see Venom and Eddie kiss pic.twitter.com/AxYuB2Sjm1 — Cid Joestar 🦋 (@cidnyaa) August 2, 2021

Let Eddie and Venom Kiss 2021.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

