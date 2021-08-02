Venom Isn’t Thrilled About Dealing With “A Red One” in New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

Yet again, Eddie Brock will not let Venom eat people—a shame, really. In a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and Venom are bickering back and forth. That’s right: The boys are fighting, and in doing so, they are debating about whether or not Venom can eat people, and Venom is lashing out by punching Eddie in the face and then fixing his nose so he can do it again because, in Venom’s words, Eddie is a loser.

The new trailer gives us not only a look at our two favorite beings who have been mashed together fighting, but it is also a deeper look into Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady and his red buddy, Carnage.

“All I wanted in this world is CARNAGE,” Cletus says in the trailer, and it’s a perfect look into Cletus as a character. Prior to the Carnage symbiote bonding with Cletus and unleashing the prisoner’s homicidal potential, Cletus was a serial killer who landed himself in Riker’s Island. There, he merged with Carnage, and the rest is bloody history.

While we know that Venom himself is a bloodthirsty symbiote, he at least plays by Eddie’s rules sometimes and is willing to listen to Eddie Brock and not just kill a bunch of people. A symbiote that has a serial killer attached to it? That’s just … well … carnage. It’s clear in this trailer that having someone with a good heart who at least tries to be a decent person is what these symbiotes need, because having someone like Cletus attached to a “red one” is a recipe for disaster.

I hope we learn more about the history of Venom and Carnage, because while it doesn’t seem like Venom knew Carnage, he at least knew that red was bad, and he didn’t want to deal with a red one.

I love so much about this trailer because we got enough of a look at Carnage and Woody Harrelson’s fixed wig to get me excited about his storyline, and as Kasady says, people love serial killers. One that is attached to a symbiote? The world will eat him up. There is a scene with my favorite throuple of Eddie, Anne, and Dan where Eddie smacks Dan in the face, and I honestly don’t know if it’s Eddie’s doing or Venom’s, but either way, it rules.

This is just a good trailer and got me so excited to see what’s coming next for Eddie/Venom and their will they/won’t they relationship.

Anyway, let us remember how Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark explained Carnage.

In honor of today, here is the introduction of Carnage in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark #VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/AWHZjFrdiq — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 10, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters this September 24th, and honestly, yes. Good. Bring me my Venom/Eddie.

