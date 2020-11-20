comScore

Donald Trump Should Not Have Made Ed Norton Angry

By Rachel LeishmanNov 20th, 2020, 3:57 pm

Ed Norton as Brue Banner

When many of us think about Ed Norton, we think about his short-lived run as Bruce Banner or iconic movies like Fight Club and American History X. I wouldn’t necessarily instantly think about him as someone coming at Donald Trump from a strategic point of view, but here we are, and I loved every single second of it.

In a series of tweets this morning, Norton laid out why Donald Trump isn’t ready to concede the presidency yet, explaining why he thinks it isn’t about riling up his supporters, as we might imagine.

And … well, Ed Norton says it better than I could ever summarize.

I never knew that I could love Ed Norton so completely? Like … this is incredible. My personal favorite was when Norton called Trump a “whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch,” but this thread also brings up some incredible points towards how we talk about Trump and why he’s throwing such a fit.

This isn’t about Trump trying to gain power. It’s him trying to retain it because he’s afraid of what’s going to happen to him when he’s just a normal citizen. All his dirty laundry has been aired, and it’s time for his reckoning, and he’s not happy about it. So, thank you, Ed Norton. I’m going to go rewatch Death to Smoochy now to celebrate you tearing into Trump.

