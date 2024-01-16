‘Echo’ Star Alaqua Cox Gets a Reunion Most People Only Dream About

Marvel’s Echo is currently the top show on Disney+, and series lead Alaqua Cox is getting her moment in the sun. Earlier this week, she appeared on Good Morning America to talk about becoming a superhero—and enjoyed what the hosts called a “full circle moment.”

After introducing Cox, GMA host Gio Benitez showed a clip from a 2018 taping, in which you could see Cox waving from the crowd outside the GMA studio in Times Square.

"It feels so surreal!"



In 2018, Alaqua Cox was standing outside our "GMA" studio in Times Square, waving from the window. Now, she's starring as Native American and deaf superhero Maya Lopez in the Disney+ and Hulu series "Echo." Talk about a full circle moment! pic.twitter.com/KxCqOWanyE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2024

Cox was delighted to see the clip, and recount the story of how it happened.

“Oh my gosh, it feels so surreal,” Cox said. “I remember I was job hopping back then, and [my partner and I] always wanted to go to New York City … I remember [saying], we have to make it on TV. So we woke up very early to be on Good Morning America … and now I’m actually on the other side of the window with you. This is a crazy day.”

Cox also shared the story of how she got the part of Maya Lopez in Echo, even though she was new to acting. Cox related that she was tanning on a raft at a lake near her home when a friend sent her the casting call. Even though the part seemed perfect for her, it took two more friends urging her to audition before she threw her hat in the ring. It’s a good thing she did!

Oh, and the most heartwarming part of the interview? The hosts gave her a GMA onesie for her new baby. We love to see it.

We love Alaqua Cox as Maya

Echo tells the story of Maya Lopez, the former leader of Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) Tracksuit Mafia. After Maya tries to kill Fisk, she goes on the run, eventually returning to her hometown of Tamaha, Oklahoma to strike at Fisk’s shipping business. Once home, though, Maya has to face with the family she left behind. All five episodes of Echo are currently streaming on Disney+, and they’re worth the watch.

(featured image: ABC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]