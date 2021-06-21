The Ten (or So) Video Games I Fangirled Over From E3 2021

Now that E3 is over this is the part where I look at what was presented and, somehow, narrow it down to ten choices. Why ten? Because I don’t want this to get too long, and because it’ll technically be over ten picks if you count the links to my other unhinged moments of fangirling and a couple of honorable mentions.

Like me screeching over The Legend of Zelda [There’s a Subtitle Coming but Until Then Breath of the Wild 2] and Metroid Dread among other Nintendo titles.

And my lower lip trembling as I felt the sudden urge to snuggle up with some Wholesome Games.

With those links we’re at over 20 games I’m excited for, so let’s add 10 or so more games whose trailers have affected my purchasing choices. While I already knew I needed a PS5, after this E3 it’s clear that I ALSO need an XBOX Series X.

The wise-sounding voice is so right, y’all.

Redfall

Oh.

My.

Damn.

Yes, hi there, and hello.

I see we got ourselves a game with a literal magical Black woman with the kind of hair that only exists for me after a good wash day. The banter between the team is charming, the action is electrifying, and, well, there are vampires. They’re hunting vampires. I want to hunt vampires as a bomb-ass Black woman thanks.

Psychonauts 2

You know when you see a game trailer and say, “Oh YEAH THIS IS A THING THAT IS COMING OUT,” followed by, “Oh WAIT it is coming out SOON!”

That’s Psychonauts 2.

I don’t have much to say, really. I just want a wacky platformer with a fun main character, fantastic visuals, and bacon.

I truly hope Psychonauts 2 comes through with the bacon.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

This isn’t the game I expected to start out Square Enix’s conference (or dominate it, if we’re being honest), but wow, I’m really into the Gardeners of the Galaxy. The comedic bits that you expect are present and accounted for, your team held together by duct tape and retro bops. Apparently, all the decisions you make matter, and with a leader like Peter Quill, there’s no telling if there’s ever a right answer.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

If you’re like me you spent some time in college playing a lot of the Suikoden series (namely, your roommate walked in with Suikoden III and you were in awe over all the heroes you could recruit during your JRPG adventure and how you didn’t just play with one main). Eiyuden Chronicle is a spiritual successor to that series and, as the title says, offers at least 100 heroes to recruit. The most exciting part is that the team behind Eiyuden Chronicle consists of former members of the Suikoden team, including Yoshitaka Murayama, the writer for Suikoden 1 and 2!

River City Girls 2

ICYMI: Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, & Riki return in not one but two upcoming releases: the all-new River City Girls 2 and the enhanced 16-bit classic River City Girls Zero (Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka)! More details coming in the months ahead! https://t.co/1ld0hzn10R pic.twitter.com/3cdYZSJPl8 — WayForward (@WayForward) June 14, 2021

Filed under “games I’ve been meaning to try because it’s right up my alley” is River City Girls, a clear love letter to the beat ’em up brawlers where you walk the streets, punch and kick your way through your problems, and eat chicken out of oil drums (or whatever food item replenishes health).

Also, this soundtrack? Chef kisses.

The game features heroines Misako and Kyoko on a quest to save their boyfriends (a reverse Double Dragon, if you will). With a sequel in the works, it’s a good time to pick the original up and team up with my beastie of choice for part 2.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection + True Colors

Life is Strange is a game series I’ve heard a lot of good things about but never got the chance to sit down and play. Now that we’re at the point of the series having DLC and sequels, I kinda lost track of where to start. Fortunately, there’s a remastered collection coming out AND a new entry into the series.

Sounds like the perfect time to check this franchise out.

Somerville

Me: This looks like Limbo and Inside.

Me: *looks up the studio behind it*

Me: Ooooooo shi—

So Somerville is the debut game for indie studio Jumpship. The studio’s co-founder, Dino Patti, also co-founded Playdead, the studio behind Limbo and Inside, and worked on both of those games. Basically, if you got Limbo and Inside vibes from this story of a family navigating through a post-apocalyptic event, that would be why.

12 minutes

Being labeled as a “time loop thriller” and backed with a star-studded cast, the top-down view and cramped quarters create an uncomfortable, claustrophobic experience as our main character plays through the same scenario over and over again. I don’t foresee this being a very long game, but I do foresee it feeling like an extremely taxing repetitive 12 minutes of gameplay.

Back 4 Blood

My “get together with the only three people who tolerate your ass” needs vary between “I like what you did with your Animal Crossing island” and, well, this game. Mario Kart is somewhere in the middle. But yes, sometimes I want to get together with friends, be surrounded by hoards of enemies, and work to obliterate everything on screen.

Back 4 Blood scratches that very specific itch.

Solar Ash

While Sony wasn’t at E3, this trailer hit during the Summer Game Fest and, based purely on the visuals, I’m in. I’m so into this.

Just … wow.

Honorable Mention … Kinda, Maybe, I Dunno: Final Fantasy 1 – 6

This is a double-edged sword for me because while I’m thrilled at the idea for a remaster for these classic Final Fantasy games (especially since I’m someone who started at Final Fantasy 7 so I’d love to go back), I gotta ask … why no console release for these?!

Honorable Mention For Real This Time: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

This is based PURELY on me wanting to see more people find out about this completely innocent, not at all psychologically damaging game about best girls creating a literature club.

No thoughts.

Head empty.

Just Monika.

—

And that’s it! What are some of the games you’re looking forward to checking out? More importantly, how much trouble is your wallet in right now?

(Image: Bethesda)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]