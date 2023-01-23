‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Trailer Gives Us Charming Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page!

Do you love Chris Pine? Do you love when he gets to be funny? Well, it looks more and more like we’re going to be receiving quite a gift in 2023—mainly because Chris Pine as a bard and a disaster human sounds exactly what I need from him. Have you seen Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp? That is exactly the kind of Pine we’re looking for.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is coming and with it a return to my favorite thing in movies: Charming Chris Pine. The film, which is set to be released on March 31, takes audiences into the world of Dungeons & Dragons, a game that has captivated fans for decades.

The film is described as follows:

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

And what this new trailer does is give us a bit more personality from the characters we’re going to meet. The cast—which also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant—seem to be having the time of their lives. And it has just made me more excited for this movie!

When Hugh Grant says that he doesn’t want to see Chris Pine die so he’s going to leave the room? Iconic. Perfection. No notes! And the entire cast is great because it seems like this movie really knows how to use them.

Yes, I love boring Regé-Jean Page

Oh, is Page great. The previous trailer had him being more of a badass given his role as the paladin, but this time we get to see just how, well, dry he is. Justin Smith uses irony on him at one point and he truly does not get it, and it might be the funniest thing in the entire trailer. And given that we know Page is funny, it just serves to highlight how good he is as an actor.

Chris Pine as a bard is perfection

While Regé-Jean Page as a paladin is also perfect casting, making Chris Pine a bard is so good that this trailer just reminds me why I love him so much in the first place. Pine has the looks of a leading man, but the more I have watched his career (and I’ve seen everything he’s done), I’ve noticed that he really does shine when he gets to play a goofy character instead of a too-serious action star.

The bard is a perfect fit for Pine, an actor who can sing and seems to love doing it. And the scene in the trailer where he is trying to use “sharp stairs” to cut the rope off his wrists? Truly and honestly comedic gold. He’s so charming and funny, and while this trailer gives us a better look at everyone and how they function in the movie, it is nice to know that their leader is Chris Pine at his best.

