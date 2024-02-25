Skip to main content

Is There a Fan First Premiere for ‘Dune: Part Two’?

By Feb 25th, 2024, 6:37 pm
Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, on the days House Atreides leaves its home planet of Caladan

If you want to see Dune: Part Two before the busy opening night crowds, there is an option. The highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villenevue’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece is one of the most beloved stories in the genre. So can you see it early in theaters?

Fan First Premieres offers fans the opportunity to see some of their favorite movies before their release. Dune: Part Two has had a few release date changes and delays, and will now hit theaters on March 1. Many fans are ready to finally see the second part of Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) story and see how he handles living among the Fremen with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

New additions to the cast include Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), along with some other mysterious cameos. The anticipation is real so here is what we know about the Fan First Premiere!

When is the Fan First Premiere?

The premiere is set for Sunday, February 25. While that is not a huge advantage, you are seeing Dune: Part Two roughly four days before the general public heads into theaters. After waiting for months after its original release date, that four-day head start will give you time to ponder everything that happens in Part Two before you return to theaters to see it again on March 1!

The premieres start at 7:00 PM on the night of the 25th!

Where can you buy tickets?

If you don’t know where the Fan First screenings are, don’t worry! You can check out theaters and timing on Fandango to see what theater near you has a premiere available. It’s pretty nice to have all your options in one place!

For the rest of fans who maybe don’t have a Fan First screening near them, you can get your tickets now for Villeneuve’s latest film when it hits theaters nationwide the following Friday.

