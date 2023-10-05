Drew Barrymore Is Back, But Not All of Her Writers Are Returning

Despite the fact that the Writers’ Strike is now over, Drew Barrymore has lost her three co-head writers following her controversial decision to resume her daytime talk show while the strike was ongoing.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that The Drew Barrymore Show‘s co-head writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe have turned down offers to return. Those behind the scenes are currently looking for new writers. The women, who had written for the show since it began, were seen picketing over several days outside of the show’s Manhattan studio with signs that read, “Honk if you [love] union labor” and “Drew’s News: Strikes.” Apparently, the trio found out that Barrymore was planning to resume her show amid the strike through social media audience ticket giveaways, and not from their boss directly.

“It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White told THR at the time. Kinon said, “I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it’s important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside.”

When they were asked if they would return to the show, they said, “Maybe no comment.”

In case you missed it, Barrymore tried to bring her show back a few weeks ago despite not having her writers, who were on strike. Audience members were reportedly kicked out of the studio if they showed their support for the WGA. Barrymore defended her decision in a now-deleted Instagram post, in which the TV presenter wrote that the choice to film and air the talk show was “bigger than just me.”

Following backlash, Barrymore ultimately backed down and filming was once again halted, with the host sharing a public apology:

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

(featured image: CBS)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]