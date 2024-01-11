When Can We Be Captivated by ‘Drag Race UK vs. the World’ Again? We Need It!

What’s better than watching RuPaul’s Drag Race from different countries to see queens from other places competing against each other? Seeing queens from all over the world compete for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World.

Season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World brought us a win for Blu Hydrangea and there have been spinoff shows, like Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, but when it comes to the show fans are excited about the most, the United Kingdom takes the cake. We’ve seen the U.K. queens slowly start to cross over into the American flagship show with The Vivienne taking on All-Stars, but still, what makes RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World so fun is to see all the queens coming together to aim for the title.

After Blu Hydrangea won in season 1 back in March 2022, it took quite a while to get an announcement for season 2! It wasn’t until December of 2023 that we heard anything about another season, so fans have been waiting for it.

“When queens of this caliber come together, something truly magical happens,” RuPaul said. “I can’t wait to share the international love with the audience in the UK and around the globe!” But when is the season airing? The announcement is not enough to keep fans invested, we need to know when we’ll be back with our queens!

When is season 2 coming out?

Right now, we just have an idea of early 2024. With RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 just premiering in the United States, it might be better to look for a date after that season wraps up. But since it is a different network, we might still end up with season 2 while season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is airing.

Fans currently have their thoughts on who could possibly be in the season. Many have taken note that some queens have seemingly stopped posting online, but there is no confirmation that these queens are part of the show, and reports are showing this from February of last year. The truth is, we haven’t heard much about the second season and so we can only speculate.

What this means is that we have plenty more of RuPaul’s empire to enjoy! Until we know more about season 2 (with queens confirmed), we can enjoy what season 16 has in store for us.

(featured image: BBC Three and WOW)

