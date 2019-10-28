Ugh I Can’t Believe I Want to Watch Steven Moffat’s Dracula

It’s 2019, and here I am, excited to watch a Steven Moffat show. Have I learned nothing? Apparently not, because Dracula actually looks really good. That being said, I know what to expect out of a Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat production. The two that gave us two good seasons of Sherlock, and then whatever the rest of the show was, are adapting another iconic piece of literature.

What I find the most interesting about the first teaser trailer for Dracula is that, apart from a gaggle of nuns, there is one,—maybe two—woman present. Why is this interesting? Well, my sweet chili babies, let me point out one simple fact to you: Mina is one of the main characters in the novel. More than that, there is a female perspective within the novel that is, seemingly, missing from this trailer, which, I guess, isn’t surprising because Moffat and company haven’t been great with comprehension of the female psyche in the past—or just seeing women as fully formed characters, but you know, whatever, I guess.

Now, before I hear the outcry of “women don’t have to be involved in everything,” I’d like to drive home the importance of women to the canon of Dracula. There are three notably important women within the novel that are, seemingly, just left out of this teaser trailer. Do I need to see Dracula with his creepy nails? No, give me Mina!

While it’s not even a minute, the teaser trailer does give us a look at the show and gives me a new Dracula to find attractive, so can’t wait for that development.

As you can see, it’s a very male-heavy take on the iconic story, which is almost the opposite of every other interpretation to ever have existed. Still, I find myself being drawn to it as if it were Dracula himself using his vampire ways to lure me in. Am I setting myself up for disappointment? Of course, I am.

Twitter, like myself, is a bit divided, but not because of the trailer itself…

hearing that moffat is involved w the new bbc dracula makes me want to dieeeeeeeee can we stop giving him shows. its going to suck for sure now — FANGTASTIC🦇✨ (@umbrastaff) October 28, 2019

I hope Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have done a good job on Dracula, they don’t get much wrong. — Birthdaybrexitboy (thanks for nothing) (@Natalie18158655) October 28, 2019

I am uncomfortable given how Moffat seems unable to realize female characters as people. Given how part of Dracula’s power pivots of compelling female psychology, I’m nervous. — Dylan Edwin Hoover (@DylanEHoover) October 28, 2019

I have to say, I have to fight the idea that Moffat and Gatiss don’t get much wrong. May I direct your attention to Irene Adler? As much as I loved Lara Pulver’s intrepretation of the character, it continues to further the idea that Irene Adler’s placement in Sherlock Holmes’ life is no more than just a level of fascination.

The point is that Moffat and Gatiss haven’t had the best track record with adapting literature in the past, and now, seeing the lack of women in Dracula, it does frighten me, but then, again, I’ll probably watch this just as I did every episode of Sherlock.

