Get your science textbooks ready for ‘Dr. Stone: Science Future’!

We thought we’d all be petrified before Dr. Stone season four was released. It turns out that the wait won’t be long because the fourth season just received a dose of revival fluid.

The only downside is that Dr. Stone Science Future will also be the final season of the anime. Fans won’t be saying goodbye immediately because season four will be split into three parts. There’s no official release date for “Dr. Stone Science Future, but the anime’s official website indicates that season four will drop sometime in 2025. Additionally, TMS Entertainment will continue to take on the role of animating the anime.

Returning cast

The anime’s official website confirms the return of the key characters’ Japanese voice actors. Yusuke Kobayashi will be reprising his role as Senku Ishigami. Gen Sato will be returning as Chrome in the coming season. Kensho Ono will be playing the role of Ukyo Saionji. Ryota Suzuki will also be coming back as Ryusui Nanami. Finally, Kengo Kawanishi will be voicing Gen Asagiri once more in Dr. Stone Science Future.

A suggestion before the anime returns

We’re still a long way before 2025. If you finished reading the manga in 2022, revisiting your high school chemistry textbook is your next best option. None of us might ever reach Senku’s IQ level, but you’ll start to appreciate the incorporation of real hard science in the show.

Re-watch the previous seasons of Dr. Stone, and you’ll learn how to make paper, glass, and revival fluid. For the love of all things good, just don’t try to make revival fluid unless you want to burn your house down.

