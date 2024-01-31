Skip to main content

This Dark & Gory Sorcery Anime Is Coming Back for Season 2

By Jan 31st, 2024, 2:30 pm
Nikaido and Kaiman after escaping En promising to be friends on Episode 12 of Dorohedoro, Season 1.

Even if you’ve seen a lot of kaiju, Dorohedoro has to be one of the weirdest ones you’ve seen in a while. If the lizard people weren’t enough to throw you off in the first episode, then Nikaido almost turning into a praying mantis probably disturbed you at the very least.

Recommended Videos

Death and gore are such a staple in this anime that it puts even Chainsaw Man to shame. Unlike other sorcery anime, everything goes in Dorohedoro. Laws and morals matter very little to sorcerers who want to test out their magic, even if it means turning people into random insects or killing other sorcerers.

Kaiman is immune to magic, making him difficult to kill. He lives with Nikaido, his best friend, who is a chef. All this could easily pass off as a cooking anime, but Kaiman is an amnesiac looking for his lost memories while on a sorcerer killing spree.

The last episode of Dorohedoro’s first season ended with Kaiman finding out about Risu, the man inside his mouth. Nikaido, under the contract of En, revealed her identity as a sorcerer to Kaiman. During the fight between Kaiman and Nikaido, a mysterious figure stabs Nikaido. Asu, who was nearby, saved Nikaido and removed her contract with En, which effectively broke her spell.

Kaiman and Nikaido were forced into a portal door by Asu so that they could flee from En. Now that both Nikaido and Kaiman are on the run from En, looking for Risu might prove to be a challenge. But at least they promised to be friends forever, despite their differences. Even if both of them have an uncanny friendship, Nikaido and Kaiman are just two people who are trying to live a normal life in a chaotic world full of magic, brutal sorcerers, and people with oddly shaped heads.

Are we getting a second season of Dorohedoro?

The second season of Dorohedoro was confirmed in a post from the series’ official social media accounts earlier this month. The post included a teaser image featuring Kaiman and Nikaido but no other details about its plot or release date have been released.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.