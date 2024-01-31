This Dark & Gory Sorcery Anime Is Coming Back for Season 2

Even if you’ve seen a lot of kaiju, Dorohedoro has to be one of the weirdest ones you’ve seen in a while. If the lizard people weren’t enough to throw you off in the first episode, then Nikaido almost turning into a praying mantis probably disturbed you at the very least.

Death and gore are such a staple in this anime that it puts even Chainsaw Man to shame. Unlike other sorcery anime, everything goes in Dorohedoro. Laws and morals matter very little to sorcerers who want to test out their magic, even if it means turning people into random insects or killing other sorcerers.

Kaiman is immune to magic, making him difficult to kill. He lives with Nikaido, his best friend, who is a chef. All this could easily pass off as a cooking anime, but Kaiman is an amnesiac looking for his lost memories while on a sorcerer killing spree.

The last episode of Dorohedoro’s first season ended with Kaiman finding out about Risu, the man inside his mouth. Nikaido, under the contract of En, revealed her identity as a sorcerer to Kaiman. During the fight between Kaiman and Nikaido, a mysterious figure stabs Nikaido. Asu, who was nearby, saved Nikaido and removed her contract with En, which effectively broke her spell.

Kaiman and Nikaido were forced into a portal door by Asu so that they could flee from En. Now that both Nikaido and Kaiman are on the run from En, looking for Risu might prove to be a challenge. But at least they promised to be friends forever, despite their differences. Even if both of them have an uncanny friendship, Nikaido and Kaiman are just two people who are trying to live a normal life in a chaotic world full of magic, brutal sorcerers, and people with oddly shaped heads.

Are we getting a second season of Dorohedoro?

The second season of Dorohedoro was confirmed in a post from the series’ official social media accounts earlier this month. The post included a teaser image featuring Kaiman and Nikaido but no other details about its plot or release date have been released.

(featured image: MAPPA)

