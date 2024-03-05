Conservatives Are Outraged Over Doritos’ New Brand Ambassador for the Wrong Reason

After boycotting Bud Light and even turning their backs on their beloved Chick-fil-A, conservatives have set their sights on a new snack food. They are vowing never to buy Doritos again due to the brand partnering with transgender ambassador Samantha Hudson.

The number of companies collaborating with transgender influencers has been slowly growing. Today, brands like Bud Light, Nike, Chanel Beauty, and Pantene have all worked with trans ambassadors before. Although some, like Bud Light, have bowed to conservative outrage, other companies, like Pantene, have remained staunch in their support of the LGBTQ+ community. It’s important that companies continue fostering working relationships with trans individuals to try to break this habit of conservative bigots trying to get their way through temper tantrums, threats, and harassment, such as when they went around trashing Target stores and made employees fear for their safety due to the store acknowledging Pride Month.

Recently, PepsiCo Spain announced a singer and influencer named Samantha Hudson as its latest brand ambassador. While the influencer does have a controversial past, conservatives are only concerned about the fact that Hudson is transgender.

Conservatives boycott Doritos over trans brand ambassador

After Doritos Spain included Hudson in a brief promotional video for a campaign called Crunch Talks, it didn’t take long for conservatives to immediately begin calling for a boycott of Doritos, with #BoycottDoritos quickly trending on X. The initial backlash was simply because conservatives learned the brand ambassador was transgender. Most of these boycotters were MAGA supporters from the United States who had never heard of Hudson before. It’s also unclear why they care about who is representing the brand in another country. However, it didn’t matter who or where the influence was, as conservatives were instantly triggered by the word “transgender.”

As soon as the news broke, conservatives began calling for a boycott and digging into the social media pages of Hudson in a desperate attempt to dig up any dirt they could possibly find on the brand ambassador. After digging back a decade on her socials, they uncovered several disgusting Tweets.

Screenshots of the tweets showed Hudson fantasizing about sexual situations with 12-year-old or eight-year-old girls and disparaging victims of sexual assault. Hudson was 15 or 16 years old at the time of the posts and has since apologized for them, “referring to her early social media posts as the tweets of an aspiring teen edgelord,” as Rolling Stone puts it. None of that excuses how terrible the posts are. The problem with the conservative boycott is that they are far more enraged about Hudson being transgender than any of the controversial Tweets.

After all, when have conservatives ever been outraged about young girls being sexualized or the treatment of sexual assault victims? Usually, they are the ones leading the smear campaigns against victims and sexualizing young girls with their fixation on gender roles. It’s especially laughable that Ian Miles Cheong was one of the X users who dug up Hudson’s old Tweets. He is a “self-proclaimed incel” who has frequently gone on misogynistic rants and attacked women on social media, including at least once melting down because a female character in a video game wasn’t hypersexualized to his liking.

Everyone knows conservatives would be boycotting Doritos and spewing their transphobic hatred whether Hudson had any controversy behind her or not. After all, they couldn’t find controversial tweets from Dylan Mulvaney, but that didn’t stop them from relentlessly harassing, stalking, and threatening the influencer after she partnered with Bud Light.

Fortunately, many of the tweets under #BoycottDoritos are users calling out conservatives’ hypocrisy, hatred, and stupidity. Apparently, conservatives believe that Doritos is a company in and of itself. They don’t seem to realize it falls under the PepsiCo umbrella. Not buying a bag of Doritos isn’t going to do anything when PepsiCo owns almost every major snack brand in the country. Hopefully, they’re alright with giving up Doritos, Cheetos, Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Starbucks, Tostitos, Munchies, Gatorade, Dr. Pepper, Quaker Oats, Lays, and much more.

So, why are we supposed to boycott doritos? Also, ya'll do know that doritos isn't the parent brand, right? So if you boycott THAT chip, it does nothing.



It's like boycotting a toilet paper brand, but buying another one from the same parent company.



#BoycottDoritos — Rev. Dr. 4WheelWorkout (@4WheelWorkOut) March 5, 2024

I truly cannot believe people are lumping her being trans as one of the reasons to boycott Doritos, as if it's comparable to her mocking rape victims and sharing pedo fantasies.#BoycottDoritos, not because their brand ambassador in Spain is trans, but because she's a pedo. pic.twitter.com/DMstyLgURT — Minerva moments (@ItsEmmyUwU) March 5, 2024

Funny how people want to #BoycottDoritos good don’t eat em but stop turning a blind eye to the sexual predators in your churches. It’s the #Hypocrisy for me. Stop giving them money weekly to fund their exploitation — KU Fan (@kufan30) March 5, 2024

If you’re gonna #BoycottDoritos, be consistent and boycott Jesus as well



His brand ambassadors are pretty disgusting. pic.twitter.com/xQA0hsIJuf — Apostate Manda (posthumously)???️‍? (@ShutUpAmanda) March 5, 2024

Everyone should be outraged about Hudson’s past tweets, and PepsiCo certainly does have the grounds to part from this influencer in a show of support for victims of sexual abuse. However, conservatives are showing just how twisted their ideology is that they care more about Hudson being transgender than they do about the influencer’s tweets.

If conservatives want to pretend to be outraged on the behalf of women, then they need to be consistent and also be outraged by Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and countless other conservative leaders accused of sexual assault and harassment.

(featured image: Geri Lavrov / Getty)

