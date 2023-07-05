Bud Light’s Response to Transphobic Backlash Was Apparently Even Worse Behind the Scenes

Dyan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer known for her TikTok ‘365 Days of Girlhood’ series, has spoken out after her partnership with beer brand Bud Light caused conservatives to throw their toys out of their strollers.

In a video posted to her TikTok on July 1, she said that she had been scared to leave her house “for months” and accused the popular alcohol company of not reaching out to her during the ordeal.

After beginning the video by sipping a drink, she says, “One thing I will not tolerate is people saying that I do not like beer because I love beer and I always have.”

She continued by saying that she wanted to be honest with her followers. “I took a brand deal with a company that I loved and I posted a sponsored video to my page … it was just an Instagram video.”

“You might be thinking ‘Dylan, why bring it up now?’ I’m bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should have made this video months ago but I didn’t. I was scared.”

“I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired so I was patiently waiting for things to get better, but surprise, they haven’t really,” Mulvaney says in the video.

She also says that she actually can’t find the beer can that Bud Light sent her because she has “hid it so well” and said that if she ever finds it that it should go into a museum, “preferably behind bullet-proof glass.”

Mulvaney also reveals that throughout all of the harassment, Bud Light never said a word to her. “I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did,” she said.

Getting emotional, she continues, “For months now I’ve been scared to leave my house. I have been ridiculed in public. I have been followed. And I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

“For a company to hire a trans person and not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all.”

Throughout her explanation, the 26-year-old emphasizes how privileged she is and how this will affect the transgender community as a whole.

“You might say ‘But Dylan, I don’t want to get political,'” she continues. “Babe! Supporting trans people, it shouldn’t be political. There should be nothing controversial or divisive about working with us. And I know it’s possible because I’ve worked with some fantastic companies who care.”

In the past, Dylan has worked with KitchenAid, KIND Snacks, CeraVe, and Haus Labs to name a few. Since Dylan’s partnership, Bud Light’s sales have reportedly dropped by about 25% after those on the right called for a boycott.

“Bottom line is that if you follow me, if I’ve made you smile, if you care about me, I need you to care about every trans person, and I need you to support us and stand by us.”

She signs off her video by saying that she would finish off Pride Month by “being alive” as well as celebrating those in her life who are trans, and the trans people she is yet to meet. “I’m going to celebrate the fact that no matter how many thousands of horrible messages, or news anchors misgendering me, or companies going silent, that I can look in the mirror and see the woman that I am and that I love being.”

Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch released a statement after Dylan posted her video. In a less-than-sufficient statement, they said, “The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers.”

(featured image: Dylan Mulvaney / TikTok)

