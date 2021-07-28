Stephen Dorff, who you know from the Blade trilogy, made negative comments about Black Widow despite never seeing the movie—mainly saying that he “felt bad” for star Scarlett Johansson, as if she were not a household name and one of the highest-paid actresses in the world because of her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It came across as jealous and hating on something that is currently one of the biggest franchises in the world.

Now, talking to TMZ, Dorff said that he thought his comments were taken a “bit out of context” and that he felt bad for what he said. “I love Scarlett though, I heard she’s gonna be a mom so I wish her the best. She’s an old friend of mine. I felt bad about that comment,” Dorff said in response to his comments, and like … okay. That is a man who clearly realized his mistake—after everyone online mocked him for it.

Dorff went on to talk about his love of certain movies, and the fact that he specifically cited Joker does make me want to pull out my hair:

I haven’t [seen it]. I don’t really go to those movies. I liked Iron Man, I like, kind of, when they go a little darker. I loved Joker, I’m looking forward to the new Batman. I think, you know, [Independent] got me at a moment where I was just shit-talking a little bit and I felt bad about it. It happens sometimes.

The thing is: Okay. Did you realize that no one in particularly cared about what you had to say about the MCU, Stephen Dorff? Or did he just have a Come to Jesus moment when he realized that people don’t like when someone takes the time to make fun of something we love? Or maybe this is all just a ploy to make nice in case someone asks him to be a part of the new Blade movie that’s coming out.

Either way, I’m sort of glad that Dorff came around. I think sometimes, these creatives are asked their opinions on something that has nothing to do with them, and then they comment and it makes the rounds online making fans of that property angry.

Maybe Dorff realized that Black Widow is good or maybe he just realized that, though it’s fine not to like the MCU, it’s not cool to say you feel “embarrassed for” your “friend” who is one of the most popular actresses out there, but whatever it is, I’m glad he’s changed his tune and, reportedly, cleared the air with Johansson. If you like darker superhero movies, though, you’d like the latter half of the MCU, because I’m pretty sure we all cried a lot about it.

