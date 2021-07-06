Stephen Dorff, of Blade Fame, Insults “Garbage” Black Widow and Marvel Movies

In another series of “Person we don’t care to hear from talks about how they hate Marvel movies,” Stephen Dorff says that Black Widow “looks like garbage.” As someone who has seen the movie, it’s not! It’s easily in my top 3 favorite Marvel movies ever! But in a recent interview with the Independent, Dorff expressed that he did not want to be in a movie like Black Widow and that he felt “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson.

You know … Scarlett Johansson, one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Okay, Dorff.

I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.

Okay, bro, not only have you technically been in a Marvel movie thanks to Blade, but you have also been in a video game (voicing Jack Carver in Far Cry Instincts), and so you mocking Black Widow in particular, a female-driven vehicle directed by a woman and co-written by a woman, just makes you sound like a jealous man. Does Dorff have a point at all? No. His point is just that he thinks Black Widow looks like garbage.

Does Dorff know anything about this series? Doesn’t seem like it! Has Dorff seen any of these movies? Probably not! But making fun of the Marvel movies or the superhero genre is the new hot things like we’re all in high school again. There are plenty of other movies out there if superhero movies aren’t your thing. They’re not ruining movies. There are directors trying to make incredible content, and indie films are some of the best movies out there.

And Dorff, who said he’s going to try to wait for the next Kubrick, also decided to yell about how streaming content is ruining everything, especially the Oscars. You know, streaming platforms that often give creators of color and marginalized storytellers a space to create their work in a way that traditional studios are not.

This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen. My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterf**k of content now.

So, again, he’s attacking a way for marginalized creators to get their content made. Sure, maybe Dorff just meant to comment on how he doesn’t like how movies are being created or that we do have a lot of superhero content out there right now, but he decided to target a movie primarily made by and starring women and then attacked streaming services, which give marginalized creators a platform. It’s a horrid look on Dorff’s part.

You don’t have to like superhero movies. It’s okay; they’re not for everyone, but I am truly exhausted having to listen to these actors from the ’90s screaming about movies because they haven’t been asked to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. I don’t care if Stephen Dorff likes Black Widow, but his words then inspire the gross and angry fanboys on the internet to scream “SEE? THIS STUFF RUINS THESE FRANCHISES” and keeps that hatred flowing in the online fan space.

So Stephen Dorff, I’m sorry you won’t get to enjoy Black Widow, an incredible movie, but don’t feel bad for Scarlett Johansson. I’m pretty sure she’s fine. After all, she did just get nominated for two Oscars in the same season.

