‘Doom Patrol’ Will Return For One Last Hoorah

Our favorite DC superhero team of misfits is coming back for one last hurrah in the second half of Doom Patrol‘s fourth season. The HBO Max show first premiered in 2019, introducing viewers to the superhero team and their tragic backstories. All of the Doom Patrol members have superpowers but at the cost of a whole lot of trauma. While they find refuge with Dr. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) in his mansion, they find themselves thrust into heroism when Caulder is abducted. Since then, they’ve been forced to discover truths about themselves and their situation, as well as to become a full-fledged superhero team.

Doom Patrol is one of the best live-action DC TV shows out there, boasting a stellar cast, a delightfully weird premise, and a bold look into mental illness and trauma. Unfortunately, fans will soon have to bid goodbye to the off-kilter superhero team. Despite receiving stellar critical reception, Doom Patrol was one of the titles cut amid the Warner Bros. Discovery shakeup. As a result, the show’s fourth season is also its last one.

News of the show’s cancelation hit just weeks after the first half of Doom Patrol season 4 arrived on Max. Over half a year later, the second half still hasn’t arrived, making many fans fearful that the cancelation meant the second half would be shelved. However, co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, recently confirmed via Threads that the final episodes of season 4 were “absolutely not” being shelved. Now that we have the assurance that Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 is still on its way, here’s everything we know about it so far.

Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 release window

When Gunn made his statement in early July about Doom Patrol season 4 part 2, he noted that the episodes didn’t have a public release date. As of now, part 2 is still without a confirmed release date. The episodes are all finished, so it really shouldn’t be too much longer until part 2 arrives. It seems possible that they could arrive in the last quarter of 2023.

Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 plot

Doom Patrol season 4 part 1 left off on a cliffhanger, giving us a pretty good idea of the direction part 2 is going in and the questions that will need to be answered. The major plot point we are anticipating is the reveal of General Immortus. Immortus has been a mysterious presence hanging over Doom Patrol season 4. Ever since the trailer was released, we’ve been warned that “Imortus is real, and it’s coming.” However, it wasn’t until the final episodes of part 1 that Doom Patrol revealed its unique take on the DC villain. In the comics, he’s a criminal mastermind obsessed with extending his life. In Doom Patrol, though, he’s introduced as a god-like entity capable of granting immortality, rewriting history, and even destroying all of reality.

Hence, part 2 is expected to see the team face their most formidable foe yet, likely featuring the awakening of Immortus and his official introduction. Before they can combat Immortus, though, the team will need some saving, as we last saw them being taken prisoner by Immortus’ cult in the pocket dimension, Orqwith. Rita (April Bowlby) and Laura De Mille (Michelle Gomez) seem like the team’s biggest hope and will likely have to work together in part 2 to pull off a rescue mission. It would be a nice way to see Laura’s redemption story come full circle after her betrayal of the team.

There may also be another Buttpocalypse on the horizon, as well. In Doom Patrol season 4 part 1, the team got a glimpse of a terrifying impending apocalypse of zombie Were-Butts. They seemingly managed to prevent this timeline from happening. However, the mid-season finale revealed that the one remaining frozen Were-Butt thawed and managed to escape, meaning that the Buttpocalypse may still yet happen. Between Immortus and the Were-Butts, the team will have quite a few enemies to deal with while also examining their relationships, mortality, and purposes in Doom Patrol season 4 part 2.

Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 cast

All of the main cast of Doom Patrol is expected to return for season 4 part 2. This includes Daine Guerrero as Kay Challis (a.k.a. Crazy Jane), April Bowlby as Rita Farr (a.k.a. Elasti-Woman), Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk as Larry Trainor (a.k.a. Negative Man), Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan as Cliff Steele (a.k.a. Robotman), Jovian Wade as Vic Stone (a.k.a. Cyborg), Michelle Gomez as Laura De Mille (a.k.a. Madame Rouge), and Abi Monterey as Dorothy Spinner.

Meanwhile, we’re also anticipating the returns of a few new characters introduced in season 4, including Sendhil Ramamurthy as Rama (a.k.a. Mister 104), Madeline Zima as Casey Brinke (a.k.a. Space Case), and Elijah Rashad Reed as Cyborg’s pal Deric Hayes. One character who we’re uncertain if we’ll see return is Timothy Dalton’s Dr. Caulder. Dr. Caulder seemingly died in season 3, but there have been a few teases that his decapitated head might live on, as it did in the comics. He did not pop up in part 1, and there’s little evidence of his return, but it remains a possibility for Doom Patrol‘s final episodes.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

