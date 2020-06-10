Things We Saw Today: The Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer Is Here!

It’s here fellow Doomies! The official trailer for season two of HBO Max and DC Universe’s weirdest and best show, Doom Patrol! And not only does this full trailer explain exactly who and what the titular Doom Patrol is, but it also gives us some fascinating hints about what issues our favorite immortal losers.

There are a few really intriguing clues here. One is a new alternate personality for Crazy Jane (Diane Guerro) who we’ve only heard of but haven’t met: Miranda. Miranda was the lead personality for Jane (who was born Kay) before a traumatic event, so it’s very interesting to see her here now. It also looks like Rita (April Bowlby) will be trying to hone her superpowers to become a hero, which will be very interesting.

But of course, the most interesting element is the Chief’s daughter, Dorothy Spinner. Conceived by the chief while he had a love affair with an immortal cavewoman (just go with it), Dorothy is incredibly powerful and potentially very dangerous. She’s the reason the Chief has been in pursuit of immortality for himself, so he could out live her but that might not be so easy. Oh and also the team ended last season shrunk to the size of a cockroach so all the clips of them fighting rats and running around like they’re in Honey I shrunk the Doom Patrol are related to that.

As we’ve mentioned, Doom Patrol season one is on HBO Max and if you haven’t seen it and this trailer intrigues you, now is a great time to check it out. Season 2 debuts with THREE episodes on June 25th!

(Image: HBO Max)

