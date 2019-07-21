Things We Saw Today: Doom Patrol Gets a Season 2 on DC Universe

Rejoice! DC Universe’s dysfunctional family superhero series Doom Patrol has been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic Con by executive producer Jeremy Carver and star Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane). Doom Patrol will not only return for season two, but it will also be available on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, the confusingly titled HBO Max.

It’s confusing because HBO GO and HBO NOW are still going to be their own thing, while HBO Max will feature “10,000 hours of premium content from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.”

HBO Max will also feature exclusive content, like the recently announced Gossip Girl reboot. Guys, I don’t want to tell you how to do your jobs, but why not just call it WarnerMedia? It’s also appearing likely that niche streaming services like DC Universe may be folded into HBO Max.

ANYWAY, the main point is that we’ll be getting another delightful season of the trippiest, most original superhero series ever to grace our TVs/laptops. Doom Patrol is a wild ride, with nazi puppet shows, sentient streets, an all-knowing talking cockroach, and an interdimensional portal located in the mouth of a donkey.

Yet aside from all the psychedelic shenanigans, the series manages to be an emotional portrait of a group of outsiders who must overcome their trauma to become a team. The series is grounded in strong performances and a terrific cast chemistry, and we’re excited to see what the second season has in store.

Doom Patrol is set to premiere sometime in 2020.

(via Collider, image: DC Universe)

Here’s a look at the upcoming animated film Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. (via SyfyWire)

The cast and crew discuss the future of Fear the Walking Dead at SDCC. (via CBR)

Andy Park reveals concept art for Black Widow, which features Natasha taking on Taskmaster. (via io9)

Check out this 1st reveal of the keyframe illustration I did for the Black Widow film… & TASKMASTER!!! #blackwidow #taskmaster @MarvelStudios #scarlettjohansson pic.twitter.com/c4504e6BEu — Andy Park SDCC 4604 (@andyparkart) July 21, 2019 Here’s our first look at Aqualad and Deathstroke in season 2 of DC Universe’s Titans. (via CBR)

Get your tissues out: the Supernatural cast says goodbye in an emotional SDCC panel. (via /Film)

Let’s celebrate the unsung heroes of SDCC: these service animals rocking some cool cosplay. (via OC Register)

Comic-Con 2019: Service animals are superheroes at the convention (and they cosplay) https://t.co/XUrM0mIJSW — O.C. Register (@ocregister) July 19, 2019

And that’s a wrap for SDCC 2019! How was your geekend, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—