Don’t Miss the 10 Best Kids’ Movies on Netflix

What’s this? A “best kids films” list without any Disney on it? Yup, you won’t find Disney movies on Netflix, because they’re all on Disney’s own streaming service Disney+. And worse, you won’t find any Studio Ghibli movies either, as they’re not available on United States Netflix. I’m sorry!

Well, I’m not that sorry, because Netflix still has a great selection of wonderful children’s movies that adults will delight in as well. Here they are in alphabetical order.

1. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

There had to be at least one Aardman film on here, right? Those guys are absolute wizards of claymation.

Dawn of the Nugget is the long-awaited sequel to one of Aardman’s most successful films, the original Chicken Run. After the events of the first film, all our favorite chickens are living lives of luxury on a quiet island sanctuary, but their situation suddenly changes when young hen Molly (Bella Ramsey), the daughter of heroes Ginger and Rocky, leaves the island against her parents’ wishes and discovers life is getting pretty bad for chickenkind. Do not—I repeat, do not—watch this movie while eating any sort of chicken-based food.

2. Despicable Me (2010)

The movie that kickstarted Minion-mania! However, the little yellow beans aren’t actually the main characters of the first Despicable Me movie. That would instead be Gru (Steve Carrell), a wacky supervillain who adopts three little girls as part of a cunning scheme, but finds himself growing to love them against his will. Can he balance a life of fatherhood with a life of Moon-stealing and generally being despicable?

Despicable Me ended up spawning a vast franchise. There’s been three Despicable Me movies in all, with a fourth due out this year, and two Minions flicks. But this movie is the place to start!

3. Jumanji (1995)

One of the most beloved children’s movies of all time, Jumanji stars the late, great Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, a man who’s been trapped in a magic jungle-themed board game since childhood. Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce play two orphaned kids who release Alan from the game and have to play it themselves in order to survive.

Jumanji is another one that spawned a franchise. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle came out in 2017 and it was followed by Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019, but plenty of people think that the original movie is the best.

4. Matilda the Musical (2022)

Love the original Matilda movie and/or the Roald Dahl book? Then you’ll absolutely love this. Little Matilda (Alisha Weir) is a genius child cruelly neglected by her horrible parents, and she wants to go to school. But school turns out to be the domain of the evil Ms. Trunchbull (Emma Thompson), and Matilda must call upon all her powers to defeat her. Along the way she befriends a teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), and realizes the kind young woman might be the family she’s always longed for.

It’s a beautiful musical with some immensely catchy songs and an important message about defying authority when needed.

5. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Young filmmaker Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is about to leave home for college, but she just can’t connect with her father, Rick (Danny McBride), who’s different from her in every conceivable way. And then, just as the family embarks on one last road trip, an artificial intelligence ironically named PAL (Olivia Colman) takes over the world. Only the Mitchells can hope to save it! And along the way, father and daughter just might mend their fractured relationship.

This film was animated using the same tech used for the famously beautiful Spider-Man: Into the Spider–Verse, so it looks stunning, and it tells a heartfelt story as well.

6. Nimona (2023)

This movie defied all odds to become a hit. Disney canceled Nimona when it bought Blue Sky Studios in 2021—allegedly because of the movie’s queer themes—but Nimona couldn’t be defeated that easily. The shapeshifting genderfluid hero, created by ND Stevenson, rose phoenix-like from the ashes, and the movie triumphed as a Netflix release. It was so successful that it was nominated for a Best Animated Feature Academy Award, even. Ah, there’s nothing like schadenfreude.

Nimona continues to be one of the most important animated movies of its era, and kids and adults alike can relate to the title character.

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Was anyone expecting Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to be the smash hit it was? It was, after all, simply another installment in the long-running Shrek franchise, which had diminishing returns. And yet it was amazing. It was a surprisingly mature tale of life and death and friendship, deftly told and beautifully animated. It ended up with an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and a fanbase that adored all the characters, especially the menacing, sickle-wielding wolf that personifies Death.

8. School of Rock (2003)

Failing rocker Dewey Finn (Jack Black) needs money, so he scams his way into a substitute teaching post. But once he gets there, he’s shocked to learn that the students care more about math than music. What’s a guy to do? Turn the kids into a rock and roll band, of course!

School of Rock is a true classic. It’s hilarious, and kids will respond well to the lessons Dewey teaches his students about being yourself and rocking out every once in a while. The film’s got such a fanbase that nowadays there’s rumors of a long-awaited sequel, in fact!

9. The Sea Beast (2022)

Do you like adventure? Inter-generational friendship? Enormous sea monsters that lurk beneath the surface of the waves? Then this is the film for you! This film takes place in a world where brave hunters seek to kill sea beasts, encouraged to “live a great life and die a great death.” Orphan Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) wishes only to be one herself, but of course not everything in this world of monsters is as it seems.

A great movie with a great message—and it’s the most successful Netflix animated feature to this day.

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

How do you even make an animated movie based on one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time? Well, Universal Pictures and Illumination took a very good stab at it with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. First of all, they packed the cast with some of the biggest names around right now—Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser—and then they added wit, humor, and a really great song called “Peaches.”

Now, admittedly, the movie wasn’t a hit with critics, and not everyone approved of Chris Pratt’s casting. But kids absolutely loved the bright colors and funny characters, and they helped make The Super Mario Bros. Movie the second-highest grossing film of 2023 and the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever. Cast yourself back to childhood and enjoy the world of Mario. Wahoo!

