Jack Black Is Getting Our Hopes Up for ‘School of Rock 2’

It’s been over 20 years since School of Rock hit theaters, giving us arguably the greatest Jack Black movie of all time.

Recommended Videos

Black won all our hearts when he played down-on-his-luck Dewey Finn, a slacker who cons his way into a teaching job at a prestigious school and immediately sets about turning the overworked students into mini rock stars. But two decades later, could we be about to catch up with Dewey and his once pint-sized band?

Well, maybe! In a recent interview with JOE, Black said, “I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo. I’m ready.” If you recognize that title, Black is referencing the movie Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, whose title has become a go-to sequel joke … and which has a mere 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. But a School of Rock sequel would no doubt do better, right?

Black went on to say, “You know, Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius. And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV.”

So if Mike White cleared his schedule, maybe maybe the way would finally be paved for School of Rock 2?

Okay, the odds of White giving up on White Lotus to bring us more Dewey Finn doesn’t seem likely but it’s too late, our hopes are up!

What might a School of Rock sequel look like?

In our ideal sequel, it goes without saying that Jack Black himself would star in a School of Rock 2 and Mike White would probably reprise his role of Ned Schneebly as well. But no School of Rock sequel would be complete without the kids in the band. One of them was Miranda Cosgrave, the future star of iCarly, of course. Another two, Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, actually became a couple once they reached adulthood!

There has however been one sad loss among the cast members. Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy, died in a road accident in 2021. Black paid tribute to him at the time, saying on Instagram, “Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

It’s clear that School of Rock and its young cast members mean a great deal to Black. If he and White can come up with a sequel that emphasizes that, it would bring the house down.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]