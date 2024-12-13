Don’t Miss Mariah Carey and Beyoncé Christmas Performances on Netflix

Mariah Carey and Beyoncé are both performing for Christmas, and you can watch it on Netflix! Now, if that got your hopes up, thinking that both Mariah Carey and Beyoncé will be performing together, I’m sorry to let you down, but let me clarify that they will not be performing on the same stage. However, you can watch them both on the same day on the streaming platform! Keep reading to find out more about both of these powerhouse performances.

When are Mariah Carey and Beyoncé performing on Christmas?

Beyoncé will be performing during the halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens Vs. Houston Texans Christmas Day NFL game, which will be streaming on Netflix. The game starts at 4:30 PM, and the performance will take place after the second quarter in the singer’s hometown of Houston. The performance is anticipated to last from 12 to 15 minutes and fans can buy tickets to see Queen Bee in her element on StubHub.

Beyoncé is also expected to bring out a special guest who is rumored to be one of her collaborators from her “Cowboy Carter” album that debuted earlier this year. One of those surprise guests could be Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Linda Martell, Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, or Brittney Spencer. Only time will tell!

Now, for Mariah Carey, unfortunately, fans cannot buy tickets to see this performance and will only have the chance to watch it live on Netflix on Christmas Day. The singer will be kicking off game day with a taped performance right before the Kansas City Chiefs Vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers Christmas Day Game at 1 P.M. ET. And yup, you guessed it! She will be singing her record-breaking hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You!”

Beyoncé halftime show tickets for Texans-Ravens Christmas NFL game

If you’re from Texas and you’ve always wanted to see Beyoncé but never had the chance, you’re in luck because you can buy tickets to the Texans-Ravens game on Christmas Day. Tickets are being sold on StubHub, and prices vary depending on where you want to sit in the stadium. Now, since it’s a Christmas day football game and not a Beyoncé concert–although you might only be there for the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer–tickets are a tiny bit pricey.

As of now, tickets are starting at $210 in Section 620, which is high up in the stands. If you prefer to have a better view of the singer, you might want to sit in the 300s section or the 100s section, where ticket prices are being sold for upwards of $637. But hey, it might be worth it just to get a chance to see Queen Bee herself.

Beyoncé halftime show Texans-Ravens Christmas Day Game – Seat Map

