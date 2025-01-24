‘Don’t give a s— about real Americans’: Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over a reporter’s simple question

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was videoed having a total meltdown after a reporter asked a question that could be answered in a simple sentence.

Donald Trump has been in office for less than a week, and already, he has made some seriously damning choices. One of such choices is the pardon of the hundreds of supporters who stormed the White House on January 6, 2021. The pardons were something Punchbowl News’ Melanie Zanona wanted to ask about when she approached Greene on January 23, something the latter did not take kindly to.

In a video Greene shared herself on X (formerly Twitter), Zanona is seen approaching the congresswoman to ask a few questions, specifically regarding the rumors that Greene would be providing tours to the rioters. Without missing a beat, Greene asks if this is regarding the January 6 pardons and immediately goes on a rant regarding former president Joe Biden and how he pardoned members of his family minutes before he left office. She then asked Zanona if she would question her over the “rapes, rapers, killers, and murderers” that Biden allegedly pardoned during his time in office.

After 4 yrs, I’m fed up with Washington DC press.



Your assumptions are ignorant and you are absolutely disconnected and clueless about what is important in life and to Americans.



You have destroyed your credibility.



With social media like X, you can’t lie about me anymore. pic.twitter.com/mC1RXDfBcl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) January 23, 2025

She then claimed everyone’s obsession with January 6 is “absurd” and that “Everybody up here has their panties in a wad over J6ers.” The politician also softened the crimes these people committed, claiming all they did was “walk through open doors.”

This, of course, is not true. Thousands of supporters stormed the Capitol after Donald Trump claimed electoral fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election and urged his voters to wreak havoc while Congress was counting the electoral votes. There were hundreds of reported assaults against police officers and property damage worth millions due to the rally. Many even brought dangerous weapons to the Capitol with intent to harm those who got in their way.

Zanona clapped back at Greene, pointing out she had been outspoken about getting justice for those convicted for their crimes from January 6. To this, Greene stated, “They’re pardoned, and thank God, I hope they go live their lives and reassemble something back together. They have suffered enough.” She then told Zanona to do stories on cities that “BLM (Black Lives Matter) burned to the ground and never built back.”

Greene then directed her anger to the coverage of the January 6 pardons, calling it ‘nauseating.” She tells Zanona, “I’ve seen all the Democrat-run networks ad nauseam about January 6. And they just can’t get over themselves. But they don’t give a s*** about real Americans!” As Zanona tried to explain her question, Greene claps back, saying, “I’m so sick of you people and all this crap.”

She then slammed Zanona for her question (again), stating her question stems from an assumption. “The problem is, you people never gave me a fair shot to begin with.” She seems to be forgetting she could have simply said the rumors are false and she would not be giving tours to the rioters. She did not have to escalate the conversation to this scale.

Greene urges Zanona to pursue stories about “what people care about,” such as the economy, the border, and energy. The congresswoman also claims the public “hates the media right now.” She believes that media has created a “situation where you’re not trusted and people are sick of ya’ll.”

After her tirade, Greene walks away and states she will not be answering any questions, alluding that such questions are stupid. Zanona defiantly states she doesn’t think it’s stupid to ask such questions since Greene was previously so outspoken on this issue, and now she is backing away from it after Trump pardoned the rioters. With grace, Zanona still thanks Greene for her time, stating, “Thanks, guys.”

Does she have a right to not answer questions she doesn’t want to answer? Absolutely. Should she have gone on a massive rant and claimed a reporter’s questions are “stupid” and alluded that what she (and other media outlets report on) is useless? No. She could have simply said she didn’t want to answer and continued her day.

