‘Don’t even know what they voted for!’: Trump’s MAGAs dragged for senseless voting by one outspoken late-night TV host

Remember, folks: Donald Trump loves the uneducated. He does not love you.

Recommended Videos

Two weeks into what is probably the worst presidency this country has ever seen (and no, I will not take it back), MAGA voters are seemingly getting a taste of what they actually voted for, and they aren’t liking it. Color me shocked!

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert roasted Trump’s supporters recently on his show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, calling Trump’s tariff war with Canada and Mexico “pissing off the neighbors.” He went on to point out that Google searches for the word “tariffs” are at a 21-year-high after jumping up over 2,400%.

“Evidently, no one knew what the hell that meant,” he said, going on to add, “They don’t even know what they voted for!”

Unfortunately, he’s right. Since Trump officially won the election, there has been a lot of FAFO going around. Much of the election itself was centered around MAGAs reinforcing their allegiance no matter what. It didn’t matter what the issue was; if Trump supported it, they did, too.

Colbert continued to mock the Google search, saying, “The next three most popular searches were “What my trump hat say?,” “Is mexico america?,” and “Can get pregnant in hot tub if keep jeans on?’”

However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t buyer’s remorse. In 2024, right after the election results, Google also saw a spike in searches for things like “How to change my vote.” It seems people didn’t know what they were getting into, or they didn’t think it would be as dire as it is.

He’s a liar, so…

Trump lied a lot during the election, notably about his involvement with agendas like Project 2025. It was crucial during the campaign to be associated with it but not necessarily outright back it; that way, he could lure in hopefuls who supported it while keeping more moderate voters who may have opposed it.

Back in November, as Election Day was underway, SFGATE reported trending Google searches, many of which were “truly clueless.” Things like “What color is republican” and “Is trump republican” — it’s an eye-opening look into the true state of the country. Honestly, no wonder Trump managed to get elected again. He’s a con man, and he duped everybody until the very end.

Now, as we edge into February, the consequences are beginning to develop. The Polaroid of what the United States is going to begin to look like is coming into focus, and it doesn’t look good. Your remorse means nothing when you did not bother to educate yourself beforehand. All we can do now is try to fight against it as much as we possibly can while Trump attempts to mould the United States into something unrecognizable.

Let this be a lesson in education. If not for your own benefit, at least for politics. We cannot all have the mindset of “I’m just one person,” because that one person turns into a thousand, which turns into a million. FAFO, indeed.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy