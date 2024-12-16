‘Trump lied to you’: Trump allegedly walks back on Project 2025 denial

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he was not tied to Project 2025. Despite this, his incoming administration is stuffed to the brim with the project’s key figures. Trump’s tune is changing from branding the plans “ridiculous and abysmal” to “they have some things that are very conservative and very good.”

Trump is hardly a man that sticks to his word. That’s probably one of the reasons he has had so many lawsuits against him. Like all politicians, Trump has said things on the campaign trail that he’s slowly walking back on already. One such point is in regard to his involvement with the controversial Project 2025. This is a blueprint that would see the U.S. take a sharp, and terrifying, swerve into the far right. The plan’s nearly 900 pages detail an overhaul of the government enacting laws such as criminalizing pornography, rejecting abortion as health care and eviserating climate protections.

Kamala Harris and the Democrats thought they could use Project 2025 as the silver bullet to take Trump down during the campaign. They claimed over and over that Trump had a hand in its creation while Trump continuously stated he had nothing to do with it. Now, though, many of the plan’s key figures are finding themselves put up for powerful positions in government. Russel T. Vought, one such key figure in Project 2025, has been picked by Trump to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Tunes are changing

Again…Trump lied to you.



I think we pointed this out about 5000 times minimum before the election.



TRUMP LIED TO YOU. https://t.co/alf7vVDnfM — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) December 13, 2024

In an interview for Time Magazine, in which Trump was just named Person of the Year, his tone towards the document seems to have softened. This has led to some individuals pointing out that “Again… Trump has lied to you,” regarding his connection with Project 2025.

In the interview, Trump continued to state that he had nothing to do with Project 2025. Saying that his awareness of the document’s contents is confusing. “I specifically didn’t want to read it because it wasn’t under my auspices,” he says, reiterating he hasn’t read it a few times. Trump also says, “I have read enough about it,” implying that his knowledge of the document is via a secondary source. Which means he does know about some of its policies. Trump also has formed some opinions on those policies.

“I read enough about it,” Trump states, “They have some things that are very conservative and very good. They have other things that I don’t like. I won’t go into individual items,” he confirmed before, once again, stating, “but I had nothing to do with Project 2025.”

Even if he had nothing to do with it, many of its plans align with his own. Project 2025 wishes to end the federal Education Department, and Trump has echoed such sentiment. Both Trump’s and Project 2025’s views align on international policy with an “America First” centered approach. Trump has already threatened to raise tariffs on competitors like China. It’s not surprising that, in a 900-page document written up by those close to Trump, many of his views match up.

Trump isn’t on board with all its policies. He still believes that abortion rights should be decided on a state-by-state basis. Project 2025 would look to aggressively cut back abortion rights across the country. Even if Trump didn’t write up or even read Project 2025, that doesn’t automatically mean he isn’t connected to it. Now, with Trump placing Project 2025 key figures in key positions, those 900 controversial pages could well become a reality.

