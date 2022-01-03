Dear Men: Don’t Buy Your Girlfriend an NFT for Christmas

In season one, episode 9 of The Simpsons, “Life on the Fast Lane,” Homer buys Marge a bowling ball for her birthday. This is not a gift that Marge wanted, but it’s something that Homer clearly desires. The episode (which is 32 years old!) struck a chord with women everywhere, who have been given a gift by their husband/boyfriend that was clearly a gift the giver wanted. And much like the wife in the infamous Peloton ad, women across the land have spent many a birthday or holiday grimacing while pretending to like said gift.

The latest iteration of this age-old tale comes to us from the glorious bounty that is the AITA Reddit page. In the story, a woman asks AITA regarding her response to her fiancée’s Christmas gift:

Oh my god, Dave pic.twitter.com/qwUCGDMsGZ — kerry xmas (says your text message) (@spiraltastic) January 1, 2022

The woman writes, “Dave handed me his phone. I looked and thought I was going to see a track package page for the bag. Instead, all I saw was an art picture of a monkey that was suppose to look like me. I asked him what this was, and he said that was my gift! He then started explaining to me how he had gotten into investing earlier this year and had saved up to by it for me. He then showed his family who were just as flabbergasted as I was. I asked him how much money did he “invest” in this. He said 8k.”

So to recap, she wanted a purse, and he instead spent $8,000 DOLLARS on a Bored Ape NFT?! NOT GREAT, DAVE! And what’s worse, not only is this a stupid and thoughtless gift, but as is mentioned in the post and people have pointed out on Twitter, it manages to be racist as well. She deserves SO MUCH more than Dave’s ignorant ass.

Naturally, Dave’s “gift” did not go over well, and the AITA post quickly went viral:

You buy me a gotdamn monkey NFT instead of the gift I wanted that cost a fraction of what you paid for that raggedy NFT and that I would have been happy with, we breaking up Not only are you bad with money, but you are also a terrible listener and a lil racist. https://t.co/0wBc04cOeI — a benevolent beauty. (@ElleWCarter) January 2, 2022

“I wanted a popular bag worth probably $30 that costs $200, and my fiancee spent $8-mfing-grand on a jpeg worth $0.47. AITA?”

I don’t know who the asshole is, but your fiancee is an idiot.

Just buy the bag that would make her happy and save the other $7.8k in index stocks, Dave — Community Mod Male (@justlogannye) January 3, 2022

Oh man. We knew it was going to happen. Tech bro bought his girlfriend an NFT for Xmas when she asked for a purse. But, she’s black; he’s white, AND he got her a Monkey NFT that “looks like her.” The racism. The stupidity. It’s too much. https://t.co/RurDuXG15V — d_S (@dirty_snowflake) January 1, 2022

I wonder how many other people broke up with their S/Os this year because they either received an NFT as a gift or because they spent so much money on an NFT.https://t.co/2RYekJDD2P — ⌁ luke jones ⌁ (@lukejones) January 2, 2022

Right this moment, as you read this, there are marriages disintegrating while the husband attempts to explain what an NFT is to his wife, who very clearly asked for something else. — Elizabeth Sandifer (@ElSandifer) December 25, 2021

There’s been no update on the Christmas fallout, but I hope for her sake that this woman gets the purse she wanted and a brand new boyfriend for 2022, because Dave is absolute garbage.

(image: Bored Ape Yacht Club)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]