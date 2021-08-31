There is a lot to love about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The 2016 film brought us a look into characters who weren’t our original trio and weren’t destined for something greater in the larger Star Wars universe. They saved the galaxy and gave their lives to do so, and I will always hold this film close to my heart.

One of those characters that fans flocked to was Chirrut Îmwe. Played by Donnie Yen, he’s someone who believed in the Jedi and the Force in a way that no one else did, especially since it was a “legend” to them all. But as he says in the movie, “I am one with the Force and the Force is with me.” That sentiment has meant something to fans since the movie came out, and our love of Chirrut and his boyfriend Baze Malbus (they’re maybe NOT boyfriends but I don’t agree with that idea—they’re in love and that’s that) has lasted and remained strong these last five years.

So, with a TV series on Disney+ about Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor coming our way soon, people want to know whether or not we could see Chirrut again, and Donnie Yen was asked point-blank about it.

“Well, I would definitely consider it. I had a great time shooting Rogue One, and I guess people like my character,” Yen confirmed with Looper. “It really depends, you don’t know what they’re thinking. I leave it up to Disney to sort it out. We’ll see. I believe in destiny. A lot of times, what brings people together in one film, it’s all about timing and destiny.”

Yen is right about one thing: People do really like his character. Chirrut Îmwe was an incredible addition to the world of Star Wars because he not only was a look into a world without the Jedi, but he’s someone who believed in something that many thought was a legend of this universe.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story comes just prior to A New Hope, so it is a time that we didn’t get to explore in live action before. (That’s now changing with all the Disney+ series coming our way.) But those characters clearly mean a lot to fans if we’re wanting Donnie Yen back and we’re excited to see Cassian once again.

He’s also not the only cast member to talk about returning to the world of Star Wars. “I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe,” Felicity Jones, who played Jyn Erso in Rogue One, said to The Hollywood Reporter last November. “So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure.”

Bring everyone back, make all the prequel stories with the characters from Rogue One. We all love them and want more of them, so why not have Jyn and Chirrut and Baze and Bodhi all back in our lives? Please?!

(via ComicBook.com, image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]