Donald Trump’s Tweet About Helping Women Gets Ratioed Into the Sun

Women were quick to correct Trump on social media.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 15th, 2020, 12:49 pm

Donald Trump puffs up his cheeks in front of a row of flags.

What must it be like to walk through life with absolutely zero self awareness? I imagine it would be much like Donald Trump, noted misogynist and sexual predator, tweeting a self-congratulatory screed about how much he’s helped the women of America. Yesterday, the president tweeted, “I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY!” and crowed about the upcoming 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Trump also boasted that he would build “a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY.” The man sure loves his statues. If only he loved and respected women as much as he did stone or metal monuments to the confederacy …

Of course, Trump’s tweet comes on the heels of a week where he lambasted Joe Biden’s newly minted running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, calling her “nasty” and a “mad woman.” Trump continued his tear, insulting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s intelligence. But attacking AOC on Twitter is like bringing matches to a gasoline fight: you’re gonna get burnt.

Trump’s absurd twitter rant was quickly called out by women and folks across the country. Here are some of the best responses:

In short, REGISTER TO VOTE AND MAKE A PLAN.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

