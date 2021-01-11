Uh … so the U.S. Department of State’s website says that Donald Trump’s term has ended … a few hours into the future? In an update to the website earlier today, it said that his term has ended with a mysterious future time, and it’s still up?

BREAKING: The U.S. Department of State just released a notification that “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:39:54.” Did he just resign, or was the 25th Amendment implemented? pic.twitter.com/xqemGz7IFd — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) January 11, 2021

I want to make a lot of “My watch has ended” jokes, but I’d rather not compare Trump to Jon Snow because I like Jon Snow, and Trump is definitely more of a Little Finger or Walder Frey in my eyes. Or maybe the Lannisters. Basically, anyone who is to blame for the deaths of Robb Stark and Oberyn Martell. That’s who Trump is.

I’m making jokes because we straight up have no idea what this means right now, in the middle of the U.S. House of Representatives moving forward with impeachment unless Mike Pence acts to remove Trump from office. Does this mean he’s resigning? Did Mike Pence do something? Is this a hack?

“Life is good, but it can be better” pic.twitter.com/p1RglrffcY — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 11, 2021

does the state dept know when the winds of winter is coming out — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 11, 2021

But now people are saying it might have been a “disgruntled staffer” who changed it …

UPDATE: Sources tell @BuzzFeedNews a “disgruntled staffer” is behind the State Department site’s change of Trump and Pence’s biographies. More TK. https://t.co/5Gbb3cEhRK — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021

Would that technically be a “hack,” or would that staffer just be a hero? Honestly, even if this is a hack, I say let’s just keep it. No more Trump, the hacker says so, and I’m all for hacking this one time. It seems that like the Capitol Building and U.S. Government websites are just … really easy to get access to.

To be completely honest, I do hope that this is the outcome today. I hope that Donald Trump’s term ends and they keep arresting those who stormed the Capitol, and that Mike Pence and company all get tried for facilitating Trump and his treasonous rhetoric. I have high hopes, despite the fact that I know they’ll probably get away with it like everything else, but let’s just leave whatever is happening on the U.S. Department of State website as it is.

It’s very telling that Donald Trump has not tweeted to clarify the State Department website announcement — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 11, 2021

Even if it’s a hack, love the vision boarding going on at the state department right now. — Storm’s Twist Out (@Danez_Smif) January 11, 2021

Let’s start a prayer circle that this just sticks and no one questions it. His watch has ended. It is done.

(featured image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

