Donald Trump melts down over supposed ‘transgender mice’ because he doesn’t know what ‘transgenic’ means

Donald Trump decried how the Biden administration allegedly spent millions on “making mice transgender.” In reality, there are no transgender mice – Trump just doesn’t know what “transgenic” means.

Trump’s hysterical claim about transgender mice during his address to Congress is just the latest unhinged claim he and Elon Musk have fed Americans about where their tax dollars are supposedly going. Previously, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Musk’s DOGE found that USAID sent $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza so Hamas could use them as weapons. In reality, no condoms were sent to Gaza, and the amount of contraceptives sent out worldwide for HIV prevention purposes was nowhere near $50 million. Musk later admitted the story was fake and claimed it was a “mistake,” even though it seemed more like an intentionally fabricated story. Meanwhile, he has continued making false claims, including that USAID is funding left-wing media outlets and spending money on a “large-scale social deception.”

If there is waste and fraud in the government, it shouldn’t be hard for Trump and Musk to tell Americans where it’s coming from. Instead, they have to keep making up fictional stories about supposed waste, including the hilariously absurd claim that millions were spent to make mice transgender.

No, Joe Biden didn’t make mice transgender

During his joint address to Congress on March 4, Trump added to the list of fictional expenses DOGE uncovered in the government. He claimed that the department had discovered $8 million in government expenses that went toward “making mice transgender” under the Biden administration. “This is real,” he insisted. Of course, the average American capable of thinking critically probably recognized that, like the condom story, this story didn’t add up. CNN quickly fact-checked the claim and found no evidence of any studies to make mice transgender.

Undeterred, the White House ridiculously published a press release titled, “Yes, Biden spent millions on transgender animal experiments.” It tries to list the supposed transgender experiments, comically including a $1.2 million grant for hormonal studies on transgenic – not transgender – mice. A transgenic mouse is simply a mouse that has had its genome altered for experimental purposes. The majority of studies the White House lists were not related to gender care whatsoever, instead studying hormones, cross-hormone therapy, fertility, and how “sex-specific inflammatory mechanisms controlled by hormones” might contribute to diseases like asthma. One of the sole projects related to transgender health was one that studies the risk of breast cancer for female-to-male transgender individuals. However, none of these studies involved having mice undergo gender transitions.

Rolling Stone suspects that the Trump administration just used DEI trigger words like the prefix trans and the word “gender” to find a bunch of random NIH studies that it could misleadingly condense and present as the government funding transgender mice without realizing transgenic and transgender weren’t the same thing. Sadly, the problem with MAGA is that they’re always eager to be misled. So, like clockwork, MAGAs took to social media crying about transgender mice and how this could be “real life.”

I made transgenic mice with antibody genes during my graduate studies. It had nothing to do with gender, everything to do with uncovering the molecular basis of immunity. — Jim Hagman, Ph.D. ???️‍????? (@HagmanDr) March 5, 2025

Indeed, most Americans were wondering how it is real life that the President of the United States and countless people permitted to vote in elections actually believe the government is funding gender transitions for mice.

