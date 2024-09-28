‘Total loser … VERY BORING’: Donald Trump melts down (again), lashes out at Stephen Colbert in unhinged Truth Social rant

Donald Trump is having a hissy fit again. Who’s the target? This time, it’s Stephen Colbert. Why the drama? What’s going on in the cesspool of Truth Social? Well, let’s dive in. Brace yourselves.

Trump made a boom-boom on Truth Social

Donald Trump took to Truth Social with a full diaper to air out a temper tantrum. Typing as fast as his little orange thumbs would allow, he launched into a full-scale toddler assault on Stephen Colbert on the heels of the latter’s appearance on PBS. Colbert’s offense? When discussing the time the talk show host featured Trump on his show, Colbert called the former President “kinda boring.” Given some of the other insults Colbert has aimed at Trump over the years, that comment seems quite innocuous, no?

Apparently, though, the relatively tame insult was too much for Trump to bear. Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“I briefly watched an interview of Stephen Colbert on highly government-subsidized PBS and found it fascinating for only one reason — Why would they be wasting time and the public’s money on this complete and total loser? He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers —Gutfeld, on cable, is killing him!”

For a Trump post, it’s surprisingly sparing with the all-caps statements. I suppose he wanted to save the capitals for what he assumed would be the nail in the coffin for Colbert’s career, the “VERY BORING” remark.

Nevermind, I spoke too soon.

Trump continued with the capitals to say that anyone that CBS picked “off the street” would have performed better than Colbert for “FAR LESS MONEY” or even for “FREE”. This isn’t the first time Trump has vented baby rage at talk show hosts. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he also labeled Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel as “unfunny” and said that their shows are “dying.”

If there’s anything that’s dying, Don, it’s your political career.

