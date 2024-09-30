‘Donald Trump is also the person who said women should be punished’: Kamala Harris reminds women that Trump can’t be their ‘protector’ when it comes to reproductive rights

Donald Trump recently claimed at campaign rally that he would be a “protector” of women, which is rich coming from a man who was found civilly liable for rape, and who bragged that he could grab women

“by the p*ssy” without consequence. Donald, you’re the thing women need protection from, and Kamala Harris recently reminded the country of that fact.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Kamala Harris stressed that women don’t need a presidential “protector,” but a president who trusts them to make their own decisions concerning their bodies. This statement comes on the heels of Trump’s assertion that women “will no longer be thinking about abortion” should he be elected president.

When asked to elaborate on her statement, Harris reminded the press that Donald Trump is the same man who suggested that women who undergo abortions should face “some form of punishment” during his 2016 election campaign. She went on to say that his decision to appoint the Supreme Court justices responsible for the 2022 overturning of Roe vs. Wade is “a result of that perspective that he has about women.”

“The thing about Donald Trump is that, you know, I don’t think the women of America need him to say he’s going to protect them. The women of America need him to trust them.” Harris added, going on to say that governmental mistrust of women is contributing to the passage of laws “punish women” in multiple states. Sometimes these punishments are lethal, as was the case with two women who died preventable deaths due to state abortion bans in Georgia. Should Donald Trump become president, Harris warns, women in the United States will suffer for it.

