Donald Trump Is Mad at Fox News Because He Doesn’t Understand How Polls Work, or Anything Really

by | 12:43 pm, July 26th, 2019

Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump is angry with Fox News after the network reported on a poll that showed Joe Biden leading not just among Democrats, but in a general election matchup against Trump, as well. As you might expect, Trump didn’t take that very well. He attacked Fox for being part of the “lamestream media.”

This came just a day after he cherry-picked more favorable bits of the same poll that he chose to boast about.

No, it “shouldn’t” be 100%. A poll measures public opinion, not Trump’s opinion, which is what Fox News anchor Julie Banderas took to Twitter to try to explain to him in an inherently doomed effort.

We know that Trump is incapable of handling negative feedback and that he brands any unfavorable news “fake,” along with the outlets that report on those stories, but that fact is never more transparent than when he lumps Fox News—which, most of the time, appears to be a propaganda machine running solely for an audience of one—in with actual news sources.

One the one hand, it’s really depressing to have an aspiring fascist in the White House. On the other hand, when it comes to Trump and Fox News …

Dr. Ishiro Serizawa says "Let them fight" in 2014's Godzilla.

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.

