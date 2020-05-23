comScore

Donald Trump Golfs While America’s Death Toll Climbs to 100,000

What is wrong with him.

By Chelsea SteinerMay 23rd, 2020, 3:10 pm

In tragically unsurprising news, President Donald Trump has returned to the golf course instead of doing literally anything to fight the coronavirus pandemic. As America crosses the grim threshold of 100,000 deaths (that we know of) from COVID-19, Trump returned to his National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Trump and his cohorts played a round sans masks, because the president refuses to wear them. According to CNN, this marks Trump’s 357th visit to one of his properties and his 265th trip a golf club he owns.

While stay at home restrictions are being lifted across the country, we are still very much in the throes of a health crisis. And the rushed reopening efforts guarantee that we will see a spike in infection rates, especially in churches and places of worship that the administration is pressuring to reopen.

There still isn’t enough widespread testing and contact tracing, not to mention that hospitals and health workers still don’t have the PPE that they need to treat their patients. The economy is in freefall, but still Trump golfs. that never stopped him from complaining about Obama’s golfing, because the president is a hypocrite.

It’s frustrating and scary to see our government completely abdicate responsibility from the crisis we are currently enduring. Trump is raking in our tax dollars while playing at his own course, and the Senate is taking a week off for the holiday, because I guess nothing pressing is happening?!

Many took to Twitter to express their dismay that Trump is golfing while people are dying.

Tragically, Trump’s golf trip is not surprising. It is only the latest demoralizing and exhausting example of his lack of care and consideration for anyone beyond himself. The president’s callousness and soulless behavior is all too predictable, and it is the opposite of leadership. We should never stop being angry and outraged by this. And we should make sure we’re heard at the ballot box.

