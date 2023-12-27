In a Supremely Unhinged Online Rant, Donald Trump Wishes Us a Merry Christmas Before Also Telling Us All To ‘Rot in Hell’

Donald Trump spent Christmas in the most on-brand way imaginable: spewing a multi-day screed on his vanity social media platform, spreading lies about the 2020 election and telling his perceived enemies and opponents to “rot in hell.”

Trump’s screed started Christmas Eve in a lengthy post ranting about the Colorado Supreme Court’s recent decision to remove him from the state’s primary ballot before moving on to attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith and screaming about “PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY.”

He then ramped things up with a series of all-caps posts railing against the “POLITICAL HACKS & THUGS” investigating him. He rattles off a shocking number of totally baseless accusations, accusing Democrats, Jack Smith, and others of destroying evidence, lying to Congress, and engaging in election fraud, wrapping it all up with “IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Christmas morning he was back at it, attacking Biden, the Department of Justice, the Attorneys General, and District Attorneys in all-caps, promising “A BIG AND GLORIOUS VICTORY” to his supporters. He also blamed Joe Biden for his inability to have a Merry Christmas. You know, normal stuff.

The kicker came Monday afternoon when Trump wished a “Merry Christmas to all,” including a lengthy list of people he hates and hopes “ROT IN HELL.” That list covers a huge range of perceived offenses, from “woke military” to “INFLATION” to electric car enthusiasts.

The full post reads:

Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA.” Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!

What an incredibly nonsensical collection of furious conservative culture war buzzwords that make zero sense to anyone not closely following Trump’s grievances closely.

Trump is making anger, authoritarianism, revenge, and political retribution central to his 2024 campaign. There’s something funny about the excessive madness of these totally unhinged social media posts but the main takeaway of these rants is deeply, undeniably terrifying.

