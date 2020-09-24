comScore

Donald Trump Had the Nerve to Visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Casket and Got Booed Into Oblivion

By Vivian KaneSep 24th, 2020, 1:20 pm

Donald and Melania Trump stand behind Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket.

Donald and Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday morning to “pay respects” to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg’s casket is currently lying outside the court so that the public can visit her, and thousands of mourners have come, with the line reportedly growing to half a mile long Wednesday evening.

Those mourners did not appreciate Trump stopping by and they let him know it.

And the side by side:

Trump doesn’t usually put himself in a position to hear the public’s disapproval of him. He endured some criticism earlier this month during a town hall event with undecided voters, but even that sort of mild pushback is rare. He attacks reporters for questioning him. He’s had protesters tear-gassed so he doesn’t have to see them. It’s been nearly a full year since he was gloriously booed at a baseball game. So it’s really satisfying to see it here.

It’s surprising that Trump would visit Ginsburg and not see this reaction coming. He’s spent the days since her death disrespecting her and her entire legacy. He’s been pushing a completely unfounded theory that her dying wish, as dictated to her granddaughter—”that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”—was fabricated by Democrat lawmakers.

He’s also in a rush to fill Ginsburg’s seat just 40ish days before the election because he says he expects the Supreme Court to decide the results of that election, which he’s spent months working to preemptively delegitimize.

With the massive number of absentee ballots expected–which, in many states only need to be postmarked, not received, by election day—there’s absolutely no way we can actually have accurate results in by that night. Trump has been falsely claiming that will be a sign of fraud, and that it will be up to his (if he gets his way) stacked court to hand him the election.

So there was nothing respectful about Trump’s visit to view RBG’s casket and he wholely deserved the reception he got.

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vivian Kane

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.