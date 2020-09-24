Donald Trump Had the Nerve to Visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Casket and Got Booed Into Oblivion

Donald and Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday morning to “pay respects” to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg’s casket is currently lying outside the court so that the public can visit her, and thousands of mourners have come, with the line reportedly growing to half a mile long Wednesday evening.

Those mourners did not appreciate Trump stopping by and they let him know it.

Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020

And the side by side:

Trump is met with boos and chants of “vote him out” as he pays respects to Justice Ginsburg at SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/mXBKP8Iu9m — The Recount (@therecount) September 24, 2020

Trump doesn’t usually put himself in a position to hear the public’s disapproval of him. He endured some criticism earlier this month during a town hall event with undecided voters, but even that sort of mild pushback is rare. He attacks reporters for questioning him. He’s had protesters tear-gassed so he doesn’t have to see them. It’s been nearly a full year since he was gloriously booed at a baseball game. So it’s really satisfying to see it here.

Inject this direct into my veins https://t.co/IssB2CEsKI — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) September 24, 2020

It’s surprising that Trump would visit Ginsburg and not see this reaction coming. He’s spent the days since her death disrespecting her and her entire legacy. He’s been pushing a completely unfounded theory that her dying wish, as dictated to her granddaughter—”that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”—was fabricated by Democrat lawmakers.

He’s also in a rush to fill Ginsburg’s seat just 40ish days before the election because he says he expects the Supreme Court to decide the results of that election, which he’s spent months working to preemptively delegitimize.

With the massive number of absentee ballots expected–which, in many states only need to be postmarked, not received, by election day—there’s absolutely no way we can actually have accurate results in by that night. Trump has been falsely claiming that will be a sign of fraud, and that it will be up to his (if he gets his way) stacked court to hand him the election.

One good reason to believe they want to steal an election they lose is they keep saying the Supreme Court will decide it. THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS. Yes, it happened once BECAUSE REPUBLICANS STOLE THAT ELECTION. https://t.co/rmMIwITEAc — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 24, 2020

So there was nothing respectful about Trump’s visit to view RBG’s casket and he wholely deserved the reception he got.

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

