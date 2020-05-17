comScore

Sorry Donald Trump, You Will Never Be Bill Pullman in Independence Day

Leave our favorite fictional president alone!

By Chelsea SteinerMay 17th, 2020, 4:30 pm

independence day

Yesterday, instead of doing literally anything to fight the pandemic, Donald Trump retweeted an altered video where his big orange head is superimposed on Bill Pullman’s body during his rousing speech at the end of the 1996 blockbuster Independence Day. As Trump/Pullman delivers his speech, the video inserts various Trump family members, Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity, and Tucker Carlson into the adoring crowd.

It’s yet another self-aggrandizing moment for the self described war time president, who is too busy bragging about his pandemic response in lieu of actually responding to the crisis. And as anyone who has been paying attention to the news knows, that response has been dismal, deadly, and utterly incompetent. The deeply stupid video has since been retweeted nearly 76,000 times with over 240,000 likes.

But the stars of Independence Day are less than amused by Trump’s ridiculous post. Bill Pullman, who played President Whitmore in the film, released a statement saying “My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year.” His co-star Vivica A. Fox tweeted the following:

Many fans of the film took to Twitter to roast Trump for being nothing like Pullman’s fictional president:

Donald Trump, you wish you were Bill Pullman in Independence Day. You’re not even Bill Pullman in Malice and that movie is rough. Meanwhile, what we wouldn’t give to have IRL Bill Pullman as president, am I right?

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: 20th Century Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.