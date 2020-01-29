Donald Trump Jr. Doesn’t Deserve to Use the Billy Porter Meme

Billy Porter’s incredible blue crystal Baja East jumpsuit from the Grammys red carpet is not only one of the best outfits of the year so far, but with his motorized fringed hat, the look immediately also became one of our favorite memes.

Me: I hate drama Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

This is my Favourite tweet of the year so far. 😂 https://t.co/vQ1f7nGyq6 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 27, 2020

Republican senators when presented with evidence of the President’s crimes pic.twitter.com/MetuEr2zdg — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 27, 2020

This meme is so delightful. So of course Donald Trump Jr. had to come in and ruin it. Here’s what he tweeted earlier this week:

Politician’s kids are off limits… even 50 year old Corrupt Hunter Biden. Me: pic.twitter.com/9fuEGbT16v — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2020

What does that even mean? No one is saying Hunter Biden is “off limits” because he’s a politician’s son. What I imagine Jr. is referring to is Senate Democrats’ repeated insistence that Hunter Biden shouldn’t be called to testify in the impeachment trial because he’s not a relevant witness. Jr. can disagree with that but in no way is it the same as demanding Biden’s son be left out of politics on principle. It’s not the same as, say, publicly shaming someone for making a pun about Baron Trump’s name.

Don Jr. doesn’t deserve this meme and everyone knows it, including Porter.

Imagine being Don Jr. and thinking this was going to go well for him.

