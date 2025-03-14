DOGE allegedly freezes funds to feed TSA canine bomb-sniffing unit on K-9 Veterans Day

DOGE allegedly froze funds for the TSA’s canine bomb-sniffing unit on K-9 Veterans Day. The funding freeze applies to vet visits, food, and other necessities.

Like military working dogs, bomb-sniffing units play a vital role in American safety. The TSA has over 1,000 canine teams deployed nationwide, working in airports and supporting security at major events, like the Super Bowl. These expertly trained dogs are taught to detect various explosives, drugs, and contrabands. Their mobility and ability to be deployed in a variety of environments make them more efficient than most detection technologies, while their presence serves as a visible deterrent to terrorists. In short, they make airports and America safer. It’s hard to argue that they’re unnecessary or a “waste” when they provide such high benefits to the TSA. Yet, DOGE appears to have frozen funds for the unit.

DOGE freezes funds for TSA canine bomb-sniffing unit

March 13 is K-9 Veterans Day, a day on which America is supposed to honor the service and sacrifice of its heroic canine veterans. To commemorate the day, the White House posted an old photo of President Donald Trump with the late Conan, a military working dog who aided in the raid that resulted in the death of Iraqi militant and IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghadid. However, what may have spoken louder to the White House’s feelings toward K-9s than the picture was DOGE’s alleged decision to freeze funds for the K-9s on TSA’s bomb-sniffing unit.

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News’ Chief national security correspondent at the Pentagon, shared an alleged internal email from TSA/Security Operations National Explosives Detection informing staff of an apparent funding freeze. The email notes the freeze is “effective immediately,” meaning that “ALL requests for everything to include (Vet visits, kenneling, dog food, etc…) have been put on hold” indefinitely. It indicates the organization is waiting for “further guidance,” but, for now, reiterates that “nothing” will be approved for the time being.

(@JenGriffinFNC/X)

While the email doesn’t directly mention DOGE, it’s not hard to connect the dots. Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency has enacted chaotic funding freezes, mass layoffs, and cut programs and departments in its aggressive search for savings. The Trump administration earned criticism for freezing lifesaving programs from USAID before even starting its review, which was needlessly chaotic and led to deaths abroad and risked millions in food spoilage. Hence, the TSA email is reminiscent of other confusing and vague directives to wait for “guidance” that went out amid DOGE and Trump’s unprecedented actions.

TSA has not released an official statement on the matter, making DOGE’s involvement unclear. It’s also uncertain if this is just a temporary freeze or a precursor to cuts to the unit. Regardless, it is concerning that this agency is even temporarily halting requests for vital supplies, like food, for its canine units.

