Does Negan Die in ‘The Walking Dead’?

The Walking Dead has given its fans numerous villains to despite and/or root for over the years. Of course none of those villains come close to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Both The Walking Dead comics and series gave us a horror antagonist that people will never forget. Whether that’s a positive or negative thing is up to you. Fandom is complicated.

It’s critical to note that some fans still hate Negan because he violently killed Maggie (Lauren Cohan)’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) in “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” (season 7, episode 1) in front of Rick (Andrew Lincoln)’s group. Thus leading folks who stopped watching to wonder if Negan was still alive. Did The Walking Dead eventually kill him, or was Maggie the one to deal the final blow?

Did The Walking Dead kill Negan off?

If the news that Negan is still alive angers you, I urge you to turn around and escape while you can. The Walking Dead series followed its source material by keeping Negan alive. Naturally the show’s events departed greatly from the comics at a certain point. But the end result is still the same and Negan is still alive and kicking in The Walking Dead universe.

During “Wrath” (season 8, episode 16) fans thought Rick would kill Negan to mark the ending of the All Out War arc. Instead, Rick chose to show mercy and Negan was imprisoned for years. Throughout the rest of the series, Negan escaped death at the hands of multiple characters. In addition, Maggie could not kill him, despite the pain and trauma he caused by killing Glenn. Recently, Negan and Maggie returned in their own spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City. So as of now, Negan is still alive and will likely not die anytime soon.

