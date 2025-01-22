Does Justin Baldoni want ANOTHER lawsuit?

Justin Baldoni is now threatening to create a website that will reveal all of his correspondence with Blake Lively as a way to prove his innocence. Sharing private messages without consent can result in more lawsuits for Baldoni.

During the release of It Ends With Us, rumors began to swirl that there was tension between Lively and Baldoni. After fans noticed that Baldoni and Lively did not do press together and they were not pictured, it began a storm of whispers about their situation. When everyone was on Lively’s side, it switched to a “Team Baldoni” story when a sea of accounts began to push negative press about Lively.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in late 2024 accusing him and his team of a smear campaign. Through it, texts about the situation were released. As a response, Baldoni sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. It has gone on to include Baldoni asking for Disney to keep all records about Deadpool & Wolverine because Baldoni believed that

In a statement released to People, Baldoni’s lawyers said they were willing to create a website to share all the texts and emails between Baldoni and Lively. It was their way of saying that he had “nothing to hide.” For the most part, most of Lively’s claims were not based in texts or emails between the two. So showing all your messages wouldn’t…do much to prove your innocence.

According to the statement, Baldoni’s team is willing to use this website to “clear” his name. “Justin Baldoni and team has nothing to hide and this once more proves this.” To those Lively’s lawsuit targets, they feel as if they “have the right to defend themselves with the truth.”

The statement went on to claim that the website will show all the information they need to clear all of their names. “This is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that quash her claims.”

Two of the worst of Lively’s claims were not….text based

Two things from Lively’s lawsuit really stood out to me. One being that Baldoni spoke to Lively about her dead father. The other being that Baldoni went behind Lively’s back to ask her trainer, that she got for him, how much she weighed. At the time, Baldoni said it was because he had back issues and needed to know for blocking.

As I have said in the past, that’s not an excuse. Baldoni was the director. If he was concerned about his own limitations, he could have staged the scene differently and if pressed, explained that his back was in pain. Throughout this entire back and forth, Baldoni has continued to push his “character”.

Even when Lively’s lawsuit was filed, Baldoni’s team released his wedding speech to his wife to show his dedication to her. That doesn’t come across as “sweet” to me but rather as a move to manipulate how the public sees him. This tell-all website is apparently going to be all the proof the public should need but again, not all of Lively’s claims were through written communication.

