We All Have Our Dirty Secrets, Like ‘Inside Out 2’ Shows Us

Now that Inside Out 2 is hitting theaters, you might be wondering if there is a post-credits scene. Luckily, the new Pixar movie gives us a little bit more, both in the credits and in a scene to keep us there after all the credits roll!

As was the case with the first Inside Out movie, the movie gives us a look into the mind of Riley’s parents. After Riley returns from hockey camp, she’s sitting at the table with her parents and trying to navigate what to actually tell them happened at camp vs. how to get away with breaking into the coach’s office and being mean to her friends.

Ennui steps in, leading to an uninterested response from Riley, and it triggers both of her parents’ Anxiety to come into headquarters. This all happens during the credits, playing next to the names of those who helped make it possible. But it also isn’t the only bit we get after the movie has ended! While it is nice seeing what the emotions are doing in Riley’s mom and dad’s minds, we also get another look at a character we met along the way during Inside Out 2.

Riley’s deep dark secret comes out

When the emotions become “repressed” and are put in Riley’s mind vault, they meet her childhood video game crush, a kids’ cartoon she used to watch, and Riley’s deep dark secret. The secret refused to admit what happened and hid back in the vault as everyone else escaped, but in the post-credits scene, we get to see Joy return to the vault to ask her deep dark secret what it was.

The reveal is that Riley burned a hole in the carpet, and when Joy laughs at Riley’s secret and says that she thought it was some other thing, it forces the secret to run and hide back in the vault again. Whether we’ll see the secret return with some other deep dark secret to share later on, we don’t know, but you should stay after the credits to watch the scene. It’s cute!

