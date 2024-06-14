all of the emotions in headquarters
(Pixar)
Category:
Movies

We All Have Our Dirty Secrets, Like ‘Inside Out 2’ Shows Us

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 02:09 pm

Now that Inside Out 2 is hitting theaters, you might be wondering if there is a post-credits scene. Luckily, the new Pixar movie gives us a little bit more, both in the credits and in a scene to keep us there after all the credits roll!

Recommended Videos

As was the case with the first Inside Out movie, the movie gives us a look into the mind of Riley’s parents. After Riley returns from hockey camp, she’s sitting at the table with her parents and trying to navigate what to actually tell them happened at camp vs. how to get away with breaking into the coach’s office and being mean to her friends.

Ennui steps in, leading to an uninterested response from Riley, and it triggers both of her parents’ Anxiety to come into headquarters. This all happens during the credits, playing next to the names of those who helped make it possible. But it also isn’t the only bit we get after the movie has ended! While it is nice seeing what the emotions are doing in Riley’s mom and dad’s minds, we also get another look at a character we met along the way during Inside Out 2.

Riley’s deep dark secret comes out

When the emotions become “repressed” and are put in Riley’s mind vault, they meet her childhood video game crush, a kids’ cartoon she used to watch, and Riley’s deep dark secret. The secret refused to admit what happened and hid back in the vault as everyone else escaped, but in the post-credits scene, we get to see Joy return to the vault to ask her deep dark secret what it was.

The reveal is that Riley burned a hole in the carpet, and when Joy laughs at Riley’s secret and says that she thought it was some other thing, it forces the secret to run and hide back in the vault again. Whether we’ll see the secret return with some other deep dark secret to share later on, we don’t know, but you should stay after the credits to watch the scene. It’s cute!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
riley holding a hockey stick in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Riley Is on a Scary New Adventure in ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
One Line From ‘Inside Out 2’ Left Me an Absolute Wreck
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
A still from animated film 'Watchmen' teaser
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Watchmen’ Animated Movie Teaser Confirms Two-Chapter Release
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
The Ghost of Tsushima trailer for PS4
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Promises To Be Worth the Wait
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Happy ‘Inside Out 2’ Day! Now Get Ready for One Heck of a Theatrical Run
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 13, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.