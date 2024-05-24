‘Furiosa’s Credit Scenes Play the ‘Mad Max Saga’s Greatest Hits

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrived in theaters on May 24, and moviegoers are curious if they’ll need to stay after the movie for any post-credits scenes.

Recommended Videos

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel follows a young Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) after she is kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the brutal warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). As she is passed from one warlord to another, she desperately tries to find freedom and hopes to make it back home one day.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, earning a solid 89% based on over 200 reviews. Critics are praising the movie’s thrilling nature, declaring it a worthy prequel for Furiosa, one of the franchise’s fan-favorite characters. Given its positive reviews and the anticipation, the movie is expected to top the box office over the holiday weekend, generating roughly $40 – $45 million.

Is there a Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga post-credits scene?

Viewers may want to stick around for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘s credits because there are technically post-credits scenes in the movie. This is quite surprising as none of the previous films in the Mad Max franchise have included post-credits scenes. While such scenes weren’t very popular when the first three movies premiered, there wasn’t one at the end of 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, suggesting director George Miller simply doesn’t do post-credits scenes.

Although there are multiple scenes throughout the credits in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, they are not typical post-credits scenes in that they are not new scenes. Instead, the movie replays several scenes from Mad Max: Fury Road. The brief scenes include shots of Furiosa (Charlize Theron), Mad Max (Tom Hardy), Immortan Joe (Keays-Byrnes), and War Boy Nux (Nicholas Hoult). Viewers who have already seen Mad Max: Fury Road and don’t wish to see the familiar montage of scenes need not stay through the credits.

The montage is simply meant to represent Furiosa’s story coming full circle in the Mad Max franchise. Although the prequel captures Furiosa’s tragic backstory, the montage reminds viewers that it’s not the end of her story yet. However, it’s possible viewers may come away from the montage with their own theories on what it means, so it’s not a bad idea to stay for the credits. Additionally, the series of post-credits scenes ends with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of the bird skull bobblehead that belongs to War Boy Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road. The bobblehead was destroyed in the movie, making it interesting that this is the final scene in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Given that Miller has previously teased another Mad Max prequel, we can’t help but wonder if the bobblehead shot hints that Nux is the next character set to receive a prequel. Ultimately, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has a familiar yet unusual sequence of post-credits scenes that are up for interpretation. Viewers interested in forming their own theories on the scenes should stay put, but those uninterested in rewatching scenes that don’t explicitly set up the next Mad Max movie won’t be missing much if they opt to leave the theater.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more