Should You Stick Around for a ‘Blue Beetle’ Post-Credits Scene?

By Aug 16th, 2023, 3:38 pm
Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes in 'Blue Beetle': A young man gazes at a glowing blue scarab in his hand

Ever since the titanic rise of Marvel movies in the early ’10s, blockbuster films are now all but REQUIRED to have a post-credits scene. Many Barbie movie-goers played themselves DJ Khaled-style waiting around for a post-credits scene that never came. Meanwhile, the eternally pop culture-literate franchise Scream actually managed to subvert the post-credits scene trope in the new Scream 6. Like it or not, post-credits scenes are now part of the movie-going experience. And you know what? I’m cool with that. I LIKE waiting around in the theater to watch a little secret scene that everyone else missed. If I’m spending $20 on a ticket, you can BET that I wanna get the absolute biggest bang for my hard-earned buck.

Now, does Blue Beetle have a post-credits scene? If not, then you can tell those Hollywood suits THAT I AIN’T GONNA WATCH THE MOVIE.

Okay, but does Blue Beetle have a post-credits scene tho?

Yes. Yes it does. In fact, going off the glorious tradition established by Marvel films, Blue Beetle has TWO post-credits scenes! That’s like two lil baby movies at the end of a big mommy movie! A single mommy movie because Blue Beetle doesn’t have an Oppenheimer to its Barbie. Sad!

While I won’t totally spoil the scenes, I will leave them out in the sun for a little while so they a get a funky smell to them. The mid-credits scene gives hints as to what could be next for the Blue Beetle franchise and how it could connect to other DC universe projects. The end-credits scene? Again, as with Marvel, this one is just a gag. A goof. A lark.

And one I’m sticking around for.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

