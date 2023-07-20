Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie movie, starring Margot Robie as the titular doll, hits theaters on July 21. Since it’s such a major release and the world of Barbie is seemingly massive, many viewers may wonder about the possibility of a sequel or spin-off. And franchise fans know that there’s the possibility of a post-credits scene teasing what’s to come.

Popularized by the likes of Marvel Studios, end-credit scenes deliver just enough of a tease to whet the audience’s appetite while they’re still in the throes of what they just watched. The Barbie movie has already received glowing reviews and hopeful audience members may choose to stay in their seats until the credits finish rolling. You know, just in case there’s a possibility for more Barbie.

Is there an end-credits scene in Barbie?

Unfortunately, audience members hoping for a post-credits scene in Barbie will be disappointed. Although the credits highlight several songs from the movie’s incredible soundtrack and list the hundreds of folks involved in bringing Barbie to life, there is no post-credits scene teasing more Barbie content.

That said, we should never rule out the possibility of more movies or TV series set in this world. Prior to her live-action debut, Barbie starred in dozens of animated movies and even had a recurring role in Pixar’s Toy Story films. She even has a rich video game legacy to explore, if you’re into that sort of thing. If you want more Barbie, you won’t have to look hard. If you want more live-action Barbie, that may require more patience. We’re crossing our fingers and keeping the dream(house) alive.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]