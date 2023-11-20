Discover the Secrets of ‘Doctor Who’ With BBC Three’s ‘Doctor Who: Unleashed’

Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month, and the BBC has spared no expense in commemorating this incredible milestone. Not only are we getting three brand-new special episodes, but the BBC will also be releasing a new documentary series about the iconic show. Get ready for Doctor Who: Unleashed.

Commissioned by the BBC for BBC Three and iPlayer, Doctor Who: Unleashed will dive into the world of Doctor Who and grant audiences access behind the scenes of one of the greatest science-fiction shows of all time. Per the BBC, “Doctor Who: Unleashed will give viewers an unmissable insight into the world of Doctor Who.”

Russel T. Davies, the current and former Doctor Who showrunner responsible for revitalizing the series in 2005, explained that Unleashed is bringing back the informative aspect of Doctor Who: Confidential, a similar documentary series that aired between 2005-2011. Confidential featured interviews with cast and crew that focused on the “human element” behind the series, and Doctor Who: Unleashed will aspire to do the same.

The new series will be hosted by Steffan Powell, BBC Gaming Correspondent and former Radio 1 Newsbeat Presenter, and he’s been given the keys to the time-traveling kingdom. After every upcoming installment of Doctor Who, viewers can enjoy a 30-minute sojourn into the making of the episode, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with those who make the show so special and beloved. The first full episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed will premiere on November 25, just after “The Star Beast,” the first of the BBC’s three anniversary specials, airs on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K.

It is currently unclear when or where Unleashed will air in the United States, though given the BBC’s new partnership with Disney+, it looks likely it will end up there. Disney+ has released plenty of its own “making of” documentaries for Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

Where Doctor Who: Confidential was a show made for superfans by superfans, Unleashed is taking a slightly different approach. Though the tone of the show and some of its most beloved segments will stay the same, Powell has described Unleashed as a show that is meant for new and inexperienced Doctor Who fans, as well. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Powell said:

“What we’re trying to do with Unleashed, which is partly why I was asked to present it, is that we’re saying, this as a programme that is a love letter to the making of Doctor Who, absolutely. There’s loads in there for engaged Doctor Who fans. But this has to be programme for more than just that audience. It has to be for new fans as well, to open the door to Doctor Who to new viewers and a new audiences.”

This approach isn’t all that surprising. After all, the BBC’s new distribution partnership with Disney+ will make Doctor Who more accessible than ever and will undoubtedly entice those curious enough about the series to invest their time in the show. A companion documentary series like Unleashed can give those fans the chance to learn more about the lore in an engaging, fun, and “chaotic” way while giving the show’s loyal superfans something to enjoy as well.

The future of Doctor Who is looking brighter than ever. Bring on the new episodes.

