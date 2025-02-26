‘Doctor Who’ season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who season 2 is almost upon us! After what I personally thought was a stellar first season for Gatwa, the Fifteenth Doctor will soon be back with a brand-new companion in tow.

We’ve already had some hints from the Christmas special teaser trailer about what what might happen in the next season. We saw robots, space, UNIT head Kate Stewart, an animated figure climbing out of a cinema screen and more. Check it out below!

So what else can fans expect? Let me, your resident Whovian, answer all your most pressing questions.

Who is the companion in Doctor Who season 2?

The newest companion for the Fifteenth Doctor is Varada Sethu’s Belinda Chandra. When she and Nucti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor team up, they’ll be the first non-white TARDIS team to ever be featured on Doctor Who. Exciting news for those of us who love how progressive the new Doctor Who has been. Sethu has been on the show before, playing a character named Mundy Flynn in the episode “Boom,” but Mundy and Belinda seem unrelated so far.

There’s no need to worry if you loved the last Doctor Who companion, Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson! Although her arc came to an end in the last season, she’s still around. You can see her in the teaser trailer.

Who are the villains in Doctor Who season 2?

If you were hoping the Fifteenth Doctor might finally get to fight Daleks, Cybermen or the Master, it looks like you may be waiting a little longer. There’s been no indication yet that any iconic foes are coming back. It does seem we have a new villain – the aforementioned sinister animated character! This is Mr. Ring-a-Ding and he’ll be voiced by Alan Cumming, another returning Doctor Who cast member.

“Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun,” Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said. “He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honor to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

This isn’t the first time Cumming has been welcomed aboard the TARDIS, though! He actually appeared in Jodie Whittaker’s first season, playing historical figure King James I.

Who else is in Doctor Who season 2?

We already saw Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart in the teaser trailer. She’s become a truly vital part of Doctor Who over the years. We can also expect an appearance from Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood, whose monologue to the audience promised big things at the end of season one.

One mild surprise is that Susan Twist, who played the mysterious Susan Triad in the last season, will also be back! Perhaps she’s working for UNIT now?

They’ll be joined by Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s adoptive mother Carla, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham, and Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung and Jonah Hauer-King as yet-to-be-announced characters.

When will Doctor Who season 2 be out?

A mistimed trailer actually gave the release date away a few days ago, but it’s nice to have it confirmed. Doctor Who will be back on April 12, available to watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Disney+.

