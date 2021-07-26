The teaser trailer for Doctor Who‘s latest season dropped at [email protected] over the weekend and ushered in a new look at the future for 13. Due to COVID-19, this season has a more serialized approach, which is reminiscent of the early days of Doctor Who, but more than that, there are even more recurring characters coming our way—and that’s both a good thing and a bad thing.

Part of me wishes that it could just be Yaz (Mandip Gill) and the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) for this season, especially because they’ve been with Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) their entire time together. And right when we did think that we’d have just Yaz and the Doctor together, it was announced that comedian John Bishop is joining the cast as Dan. And as we can see in the trailer, he seems to be very much just right in the thick of it with them both.

Then, the latest addition of Jacob Anderson is exciting for fans of Game of Thrones, because the actor brought Grey Worm to life on the show. He’ll be playing Vinder, a character that Chris Chibnall teased “makes you root for him, and he breaks your heart … he’s got the whole range.” And while both Vinder and Dan seem fun, it just feels like they didn’t want just Yaz and the Doctor together in the TARDIS, which is what is a little disappointing.

Since the start of Doctor Who, the Doctor has had companions. In a lot of the “New Who” era of the show, it has been the Doctor and a female companion, with the occasional other man joining once in a while. Even Rory and Amy weren’t always Rory and Amy on the show, and sometimes, Amelia Pond would just travel with 11 on her own.

With this new Doctor and her companions, though, it seems like they don’t want any less than three companions with her at any given time, and I did wish we could have had at least a few episodes of just her and Yaz. Both Graham and Ryan were incredible companions, and their dynamic with both Yaz and the Doctor is something I’m going to miss. Dan and Vinder do seem like fun characters, as well, and I’m excited to meet them.

All that being said, I do hope that there’s at least one episode of just Yaz and the Doctor before heading into this new season with all the new characters. Yaz deserves her time with 13, and I just don’t want her to get overshadowed by new characters making their appearance.

I can’t wait to see what Jacob Anderson and John Bishop bring to the show. Just please make sure that Mandip Gill has her time as Yaz, as well.

(via /Film, image: BBC)

