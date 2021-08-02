So Doctor Strange and Spider-Man Meet Again in This No Way Home Set Pic

Peter Parker clearly needs help after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and that help is maybe coming in the form of Stephen Strange. We knew that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts was heading to Peter Parker’s world, but we didn’t really know the extent. Getting to see Spidey waving at Stephen Strange on Bleeker Street, though? Oddly emotional.

The set picture shows Tom Holland’s Spidey standing on top of something and waving to Stephen Strange, who is standing outside of the Sanctum Sanctorum.

New set photo shows Tom Holland meeting Doctor strange#SpidermanNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5288zoFlwi — NoWay (@1mperial32) August 1, 2021

While the tweet says that he’s “meeting” Doctor Strange, it’s not the first time the two have met. That happened in Avengers: Infinity War, when Peter did the opposite of what Tony Stark asked him to do and ended up on one of the ships that Strange was taken captive in by Ebony Maw.

The first time wasn’t great …

And then second was Doctor Strange telling Peter they had to go help the Avengers and taking him into the middle of a battle … Remember how Peter was quickly describing how he came back to life to Tony in the middle of everything and made fun of Doctor Strange’s swirly things?

So Peter and Stephen Strange have a great track record together. I do like to think of Stephen Strange as Peter’s stepdad, while Tony Stark was his “real” dad, and that’s why Peter tends to make fun of Stephen more often than not. Hopefully Spider-Man: No Way Home has more of that energy.

What those photos also show us, though is a F.E.A.S.T. truck, and for comic fans, that’s a big deal. F.E.A.S.T. stands for Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter, and Training, and at first, it was a front for criminal activity. Does that mean that’s what will happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, or is it a fun easter egg for fans—and where Aunt May works to help those displaced because of the Blip? Because … after Martin Li, who ran F.E.A.S.T. and was a member of the White Dragons gang, was found out, May Parker decided to get the services that F.E.A.S.T. provided for the citizens of New York up and running again.

Having these little nods to the comics with the Spider-Man movies is fun because there is just so much history there that there isn’t any possible way to get every single Spider-Man reference in the live-action world. But having a F.E.A.S.T. truck on the street where Peter is meeting with Doctor Strange? That’s a fun little tidbit.

When we’ll see Peter Parker and Stephen Strange in the flesh again (in trailer form, at least) remains a mystery, since we’re all anxiously waiting for that trailer to drop. Until then, we only know that we’ll see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters this December 17th.

