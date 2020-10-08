Doctor Strange Is Heading to Spider-Man 3 So BRING ON THE MULTIVERSE

Breaking news for fans of the webbed hero known as Spider-Man (a.k.a. me): Doctor Strange is heading to Spider-Man 3. So you know what that means? I WAS RIGHT SPIDER-MAN IS GOING TO HAVE TO DEAL WITH THE MULTIVERSE AND EVEN IF THAT’S NOT THE CASE I’M PRETENDING LIKE IT IS RIGHT THIS SECOND.

This is now the second casting announcement for Spider-Man 3 that is leaning towards the idea that Spider-Man is going to have to deal with multiple universes, with the other being The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive about Jamie Foxx returning as Electro.

What I don’t particularly love about this news is that Stephen Strange is listed by The Hollywood Reporter as being the “father figure” role for Peter. Granted, that’s probably meaning that he’s just an older figure there to help, and with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness coming out right after the current release date for the next Spidey film, it makes sense. But still. Peter Parker does not need another father figure.

What the casting does do, though, is make us all jump to the multiverse.

As much as Marvel probably wants to keep the multiverse under lock and key, it’s the next logical step for the franchise. With the inclusion of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, there are so many universes that need to be tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that establishing it all as the multiverse is the only logical way to do it.

It also helps that they … named a movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The next Spider-Man movie is also supposedly filming in New York City soon, which … is where Doctor Strange lives. (Yes, Peter does as well, but he’s on the run, so I don’t know where the hell he’s going to be.)

What this does, though, is further confirm, in my mind, that Peter is going to eventually deal with his own Spider-verse of problems. I don’t think it will happen in Spider-Man 3, but with all these new additions and hints about what the future holds for the MCU, it just makes sense to me that that is where they’d be going with all of this and have it converge to where the only Spidey storyline that now exists is Tom Holland’s.

Overall, I’m kind of excited about this news, and I’m not even really a fan of Doctor Strange. I just think it makes the most sense logically that Stephen Strange is the one to help Peter on Earth, mainly because he can help him hide while the rest of the Avengers figure out how to fix whatever Mysterio did.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com